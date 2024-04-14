Kagurabachi chapter 29: Chihiro and Hiyuki team up for a common goal

Kagurabachi chapter 29 was released in Weekly Shonen Jump's 20th issue on Monday, April 15, 2024, at 12 am JST. As expected, the chapter explored Chihiro Rokuhira's interaction with Hiyuki Kagari and saw them team up against the Rakuzaichi guards.

In the previous chapter of Kagurabachi, Chihiro discovered a mysterious door while scouting the Sazanami family's sub-dimensional storeroom for the Rakuzaichi auction. He found that it was an emergency exit door to the storeroom.

Besides that, the chapter saw Hiyuki Kagari, the Flame Bone user, arrive at the Rakuzaichi's location to confront Chihiro Rokuhira.

Kagurabachi chapter 29 highlights: Hiyuki decides to protect Chihiro and end the Rakuzaichi auction

Kagurabachi chapter 29, titled Selection, starts with a group of Kamunabi sorcerers discussing their auction plans at the Rakuzaichi. Although the Enten has been enlisted, it doesn't change their plans of winning the bidding of the Shinuchi blade.

One sorcerer asks the other whether they should turn a blind eye to the people who will get sold at the auction. The sorcerer replies that they cannot save everyone in a cesspool of the world. As such, they have to choose what they can protect.

Securing a powerful Enchanted Blade such as Shinuchi can save a million lives. Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 29 shifts the location to the other side, where the guards notice Hiyuki's entrance. They cannot figure out whether she's Chihiro Rokuhira's ally.

Hiyuki, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The Enten user, who is at the scene, recalls his mentor Shiba's words. Before entering the building, Shiba suggested teleporting directly to the underground zone. However, Chihiro felt they would have to face the security somewhere.

Additionally, he wanted to do something about the Flame Bone user (Hiyuki). Kagurabachi chapter 29 then shows Hiyuki and Chihiro unleashing their powers to overwhelm the guards.

Hiyuki confronts Chihiro, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

After confronting each other, Chihiro tells the Kamunabi sorcerer that they need to talk. Hiyuki says that he has stolen her line. At that moment, Hiyuki's partner, Tafuku, appears and observes Chihiro's broken Cloud Gouger blade. He is surprised that it still works despite being broken.

Chihiro notices that Tafuku has set up a barrier, like the previous time. Hiyuki Kagari breaks the silence and tells Chihiro that since the Enten is in the criminals' hands, she has to protect him.

Chihiro and Shiba, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

A couple of flashback panels in Kagurabachi chapter 29 show Chihiro telling Shiba that he can use his situation to negotiate with the Kamunabi. He asks Hiyuki whether she will arrest him.

The Flame Bone user replies that if he doesn't cooperate, she will have to arrest him. She also asks Chihiro why he handed over the Enten to the Sazanami. The protagonist informs her that he wants to find an infiltration route to the Sazanami's storehouse and has succeeded in his mission.

Chihiro talks to Hiyuki in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Chihiro further tells Hiyuki that if she wants to retrieve the Shinuchi, she will require his information. However, the Flame Bone user informs him that the Kamunabi wishes to buy the blade at the auction instead. Chihiro is slightly surprised that Hiyuki casually admitted it.

As such, he tries another card. He reminds the sorcerer about the people who will get sold off at the auction. To drive his point home, he gives the example of Yuu Inazuma, who bravely stood up to save his sister.

Tafuku, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Chihiro vilifies the Flame Bone user for choosing to protect him over allowing the Rakuzaichi auction to proceed. Tafuku, who has been a silent observer this whole time, recalls how Hiyuki was against the Kamunabi's plan.

He knows that her partner is not cold-hearted. Chihiro further pressures her by asking whether she's fine to abandon the innocent for the sake of the greater good.

Hiyuki gets hot-headed in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

A rush of thoughts floods Hiyuki's head in Kagurabachi chapter 29 and her old wound reopens. She goes berserk and tells Tafuku that she will destroy everything. In other words, she plans to crush the auction, the Enchanted Blades, and Chihiro Rokuhira.

Kagurabachi chapter 29 then shows Tafuku asking Chihiro whether he plans to get the Shinuchi. He also tells him that Hiyuki may try to kill him after retrieving the Enchanted Blades.

The sorcerer adds that if the Enten user gets killed, he (Tafuku) won't have to deal with the Kamunabi higher-ups being angry at him.

Despite his cold words, Chihiro realizes he has gained new allies. Kagurabachi chapter 29 then shows Tafuku lifting the barrier, which lets the Rakuzaichi's guards finally see them. They charge at Chihiro, but Hiyuki intervenes. Kagurabachi chapter 29 ends with Hiyuki protecting Chihiro from the guards.

