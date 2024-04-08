Kagurabachi chapter 29 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 29 release date is set to Monday, April 15, 2024, at 12 am JST, in Weekly Shonen Jump's 20th issue, according to the Shueisha-affiliated platform, MangaPlus. However, due to varying time zones, international readers can access the chapter earlier on April 14.

In the previous chapter of Kagurabachi, readers delve into the past, witnessing how Chihiro Rokuhira found the emergency exit door of Rakuzaichi's vault. Additionally, it was explained that the broken Cloud Gouger blade could only be used for a limited time before its power ran out.

Given how the episode ended on a cliffhanger, fans are excited to find out what happens next in Kagurabachi chapter 29.

Kagurabachi chapter 29 release date and time for all regions

According to Mangaplus, Kagurabachi chapter 29 will be released on Monday, April 15, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, due to the differences in time zones, the chapter will be available to most fans outside Japan on April 14, 2024.

Here are the release dates and timings for Kagurabachi chapter 29, according to their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 AM Sunday April 14, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 AM Sunday April 14, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3 PM Sunday April 14, 2024 Central European Time 4 PM Sunday April 14, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM Sunday April 14, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 PM Sunday April 14, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 AM Monday April 15, 2024 Australian Central Standard Time 12:30 AM Monday April 15, 2024

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 29?

Chihiro Rokuhira, as seen in Kagurabachi (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Manga enthusiasts can digitally read Kagurabachi chapter 29 on several Shueisha-affiliated platforms, such as the MangaPlus app, the MangaPlus site, Viz Media's official site, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

However, only the first and the latest three chapters are available for free on these platforms, except in Shonen Jump+, where fans would require a monetary subscription to read every chapter.

Kagurabachi chapter 28 recap

Kagurabachi chapter 28 delves into the past, focusing on events that occurred on November 4, just four days prior to the auction. Chihiro Rokuhira tells Shiba about facing difficulty maintaining the connection to Enten while scouting the Rakuzaichi's storeroom.

He informs that the storeroom's structure and dimensions don't allow it to exist in the physical world. Chihiro then delves into a thought and remembers Kyora Sazanami saying the authority to the vault passes from one clan head to another.

As such, he asks Hakuri whether he remembers the time when his father became the clan head. The chapter reveals that Hakuri's grandfather retired due to illness and passed on the mantle to Kyora through a special ritual at the Sazanami family's cemetery.

The mysterious door at the vault, as seen in chapter 28 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

According to Hakuri, the cemetery has sacred powers. Following that, the chapter time skips to November 6. Chihiro tells Shiba about seeing a mysterious door inside the vault. Interestingly, the door doesn't appear as encased as the other merchandise.

Chihiro theorizes that it could be an emergency exit door to relocate the auction items. As such, it must exist in the real world. The chapter then returns to the auction hall, where Kyora Sazanami and the auctioneers hear a commotion above and realize that Chihiro has arrived.

Kyora Sazanami, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kyora is glad that the Enten user has infiltrated because, upon his death, the Enchanted Blade's price will go up at the auction. He also realizes that Chihiro has figured out the secret to the vault.

However, he has to go to the Sazanami clan's underground cemetery to locate it, which exists one level lower than the auction hall. Elsewhere, Hakuri and others are seen waiting inside a car.

Chihiro uses Cloud Gouger (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Suddenly, Shiba teleports into the car, taking Yuu Inazuma with him. He tells Hakuri that it's time to head inside. At that moment, a mini-flashback reveals that the broken Cloud Gouger blade is on its final members and can only be used a few times before it becomes useless.

Inside the Rakuzaichi building, Chihiro unleashes Mei against several guards. The chapter ends with Hiyuki barging inside the Rakuzaichi building with the Flame Bone of the Starving weapon.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 29? (speculative)

Hiyuki, as seen in the chapter 28 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 29 will likely show the interaction between Chihiro Rokuhira and Hiyuki. It will be interesting to see whether the latter decides to help Chihiro in his mission. However, she will want some answers from Chihiro before she makes up her mind.

On the other hand, Kagurabachi chapter 29 may also show Hakuri and Shiba making their move. Additionally, the chapter could shift the focus to the auction hall and showcase the inhumane nature of the Rakuzaichi auction.

