Kagurabachi chapter 28 review: Chihiro finds a way to breach the vault while Hiyuki arrives at the Rakuzaichi

Kagurabachi chapter 28 was officially released in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 19 on Monday, April 8, 2024, at 12 am JST. The chapter delved into the secret of the Rakuzaichi's vault, revealing the existence of an emergency exit. Additionally, the chapter saw Hiyuki arriving at the battlefield with Flame Bone.

In the previous chapter, Kagurabachi manga introduced a new character named Yuu Inazuma, who wanted to save his elder sister from being sold at the Rakuzaichi auction. When the guards apprehend him, Chihiro arrives and unleashes Cloud Gouger's lightning powers to save the boy.

Kagurabachi chapter 28 shows Chihiro discovering the Emergency Exit door of Rakuzaichi's vault

Expand Tweet

Kagurabachi chapter 28, Breach, delves into the past and showcases the events from November 4 (four days before the auction). Chihiro Rokuhira tells Shiba about having a hard time maintaining a connection with Enten since the vault existed in a sub-space.

According to Kagurabachi chapter 28, the Sazanami family's vault for the Rakuzaichi auction has a structure that doesn't allow it to exist in the physical world. The vault extends infinitely above and below.

Chihiro delves into a thought and remembers Kyora Sazanami saying that the vault's authority passes from one Sazanami clan head to another. He asks Hakuri whether he has seen the leadership of the Sazanami clan get passed down.

Storehouse's construction, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The sorcerer revealed when his grandfather retired from his position due to illness, his father, Kyora Sazanami took over as the new boss through a ceremony. Although he doesn't remember seeing the ceremony, Hakuri reveals that his father and grandfather did the ritual at the Sazanami clan's cemetery, where a sacred power lies.

Chihiro wonders if the Sazanami clan heads have to do a ceremony to pass over the control of the storehouse to a new leader, they were wrong about the "insurance." In other words, Chihiro speculates that the authority doesn't automatically pass over to the next boss if the current one dies.

The mysterious door, as seen in Kagurabachi chapter 28 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 28 then time-skips to November 6. Chihiro tells Shiba about seeing a strange door inside the vault while scouting. Unlike the other encased merchandise, the door appears eerily out of place. It also doesn't have a wall or a separate room.

Shiba suggests to Chihiro that there must be a way to enter and exit the subspace. However, the protagonist replies that he has only seen people teleporting to enter and exit. None of them has used the door. As such, he figures it's an emergency exit door.

Moreover, Chihiro theorizes in Kagurabachi chapter 28 that if a Sazanami clan's head dies, then the ability to access the vault ceases, but the vault exists as it is. As such, the mysterious door may exist to extract the items from the storehouse.

Hiyuki identifies the door (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Considering this a definite possibility, Chihiro asks Hakuri and shows him a drawing of the door. Interestingly, the banished sorcerer identifies the door's crest.

The chapter then returns to the present and shows Kyora Sazanami and the people at the auction hall reacting to the commotion above.

Many auctioneers order their guards to go after Chihiro to secure 50 million yen. Kyora realizes that the Enten user has finally figured out the secret to the Rakuzaichi's vault.

The Sazanami underground cemetery (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

However, Kagurabachi chapter 28 reveals that the only way to reach the emergency exit door is to go below the auction hall's level, which is the location of the Sazanami clan's cemetery, Naginojoen. Kyora is glad that Chihiro has arrived because, upon his death, the Enten blade's valuation will increase.

Outside the Rakuzaichi building, Hakuri is seen waiting inside the car. Suddenly Shiba teleports into the car, taking Yuu Inazuma with him. Shiba asks Hakuri whether he is ready to head in, to which he answers yes.

Hiyuki, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Besides that, the chapter explains that although Cloud Gouger or Kuregumo Enchanted Blade is broken, Chihiro can still use it a few times before it eventually loses its power.

The protagonist demonstrates "Mei" to galvanize his opponents. However, he also realizes some of the elite guards are tough to face. Kagurabachi chapter 28 finally ends with Hiyuki arriving at the scene. Equipped with the Flame Bone, she nonchalantly greets Chihiro.

Kagurabachi chapter 28 analysis

Expand Tweet

Takeru Hokazono immaculately weaves the past and the present in an episodic form. Kagurabachi chapter 28 once again highlighted this aspect, as the author skillfully revealed Chihiro's strategies up to the Rakuzaichi auction.

Besides that, Hokazono illustrated the intriguing nature of the Sazanami vault in this chapter. Undoubtedly, its unique structure raises several questions, such as how the Sazanami got hold of such sorcery powers. Also, the existence of the emergency exit door has given the narrative more flair.

Kyora Sazanami, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Unfortunately, the chapter didn't illustrate how or whether Chihiro Rokuhira healed his right arm. A common theory in the fandom is that Chihiro's right arm is perhaps a prosthetic. However, chapter 28 didn't elaborate on that.

Nevertheless, we have finally obtained information about the Cloud Gouger Enchanted Blade's status. Apparently, Chihiro couldn't fix it. Nevertheless, he can still demonstrate its powers, albeit for a limited time. It's only fitting that he will be the one to fully utilize its powers.

Chihiro using Cloud Gouger in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

However, we still don't know whether Chihiro had to undergo a life-long contract to use the blade's powers. According to the narrative, every Enchanted Blade user has to form a life-long contract with the blade.

In other words, nobody else but that user can demonstrate the blade's powers. Although it wasn't confirmed, many fans thought an Enchanted Blade user could only undergo that contract once.

However, Chihiro demonstrating the Cloud Gouger's thunder and utilizing Enten's recon skills suggest a person can simultaneously wield two Enchanted Blades.

Shiba and others, as seen in chapter 28 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Yet, further confirmation can only come from Takeru Hokazono himself in future chapters. However, the most exciting part of Kagurabachi chapter 28 was the introduction of Hiyuki at the end.

It's still unclear whether she will be an ally or a foe to Rokuhira. However, there's no doubt that she will have some questions for Chihiro in the next chapter. As such, Kagurabachi chapter 28 has nicely poised the series' narrative.

Also read:

Kagurabachi chapter 28 release date and time

Kagurabachi chapter 27 full highlights

Chihiro's parallel to Batman in Kagurabachi

Kagurabachi's biggest competitor bites to dust as Weekly Shonen Jump axes yet another manga

Kagurabachi manga gets English print in Fall 2024