Kagurabachi chapter 27: Chihiro enters Rakuzaichi building with Kuregumo, as the auction begins

Kagurabachi chapter 27 was released in the 18th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump on Monday, April 1, 2024, at 12 am JST. The chapter introduced a new character, Mr. Inazuma, and saw an interesting development in the story, with Chihiro infiltrating the Rakuzaichi building and wielding Kuregumo.

In the previous chapter of Kagurabachi, Chihiro Rokuhira used the side effects of his katana, Enten, to recon the Rakuzaichi auction's storehouse. He revealed how he learned to remotely activate an Enchanted Blade after hearing the reports of Sojo's battle against Kamunabi elite squad members.

Kagurabachi chapter 27 highlights: Chihiro saves Yuu Inazuma at the Rakuzaichi auction wielding the Kuregumo

Expand Tweet

Kagurabachi chapter 27, titled Mr. Inazuma, begins with Kyora Sazanami finishing up the auction's preparations. At the same time, he realizes it has been five days since the Enten's submission, and Chihiro hasn't made a move yet. Nevertheless, he remains composed.

Elsewhere, a man with round glasses and a mustache explains how the security system at the Rakuzaichi auction operates. While many "bigwigs" of the underworld gather, only three are allowed to enter the auction.

The rest remain outside and patrol the area. On the other hand, the Sazanami clan is responsible for underground security. Following that, in Kagurabachi chapter 27, the man brings out a leaflet and says there's one aspect different about the auction this year.

Chihiro's bounty poster, as seen in Kagurabachi chapter 27 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The leaflet features Chihiro Rokuhira's profile, including a bounty of ¥50 million for whoever kills him. According to the management, there's a high chance that the Enten user may show up at the auction.

Meanwhile, Kagurabachi chapter 27 reveals that the mysterious man has been speaking to Shiba for all this time. Chihiro's mentor tells him that if someone kills the boy, the sword's (Enten's) eternal contract will break and the Enten will become wieldable.

The unnamed man then explains how the city turns a blind eye to the nefarious activities during the Rakuzaichi auction. Since nobody dares to intrude, there's not much to do for the guards.

Yuu Inazuma arrives at the Rakuzaichi auction to search for his sister

Yuu, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Soon after that, Kagurabachi chapter 27 shows a boy named Yuu Inamuza (he loves to be called Mr. Inazuma) intruding on the Rakuzaichi auction's building. When a guard captures him, he reveals that he wants to save his sister, who is listed as "merchandise" at the auction.

When a guard mocks him, the brave boy brings out a pocket knife and plunges it into his hand. Meanwhile, Chihiro Rokuhira successfully infiltrates the Rakuzaichi auction. Kagurabachi chapter 27 shows that his right hand has been healed.

Shiba, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The man with the glasses observes Chihiro's scars and wonders whether it's really him. However, Shiba tells him that his features don't match the leaflets because he has both his arms intact.

Chihiro's mentor feels the boy must have arrived early and acted on his own because of the commotion below. He tells the unnamed man that he's going to Chihiro's aid, which leaves him slightly confused.

Chihiro arrives with Kuregumo to save Yuu

Yuu puts on a brave front in chapter 27 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 27 returns to Yuu's location, where the boy reminisces about his sister. He remembers how his sister once told him that lightning never strikes good kids. The sky only uses it to punish evildoers. Thus, he strives to do the same to the guards.

With teary eyes full of resolve, the boy vows to rain down the "Thunder of Justice" on them to save his sister. The guard gets furious and decides to end Yuu's life. Suddenly, Chihiro appears and cuts down the guard's hand to free the boy.

Chihiro Rokuhira, as seen in Kagurabachi chapter 27 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

He compliments the boy for his bravery and assures him that he'll take care of the situation. The guards notice Chihiro's scar and identify him. At that moment, the chandelier from the ceiling drops (Shiba must have dropped it), causing a blackout.

Amid the commotion, the Rakuzaichi guards tell one another not to be afraid of Chihiro because he only has a regular sword. Kagurabachi chapter 27 then shows a mini-flashback sequence featuring Chihiro and Shiba.

Expand Tweet

Prior to their arrival, Chihiro told Shiba that he would take care of the riffraff since he had made up his mind to shoulder that responsibility a long time ago. Following that, Kagurabachi returns to the present and shows a major twist.

Amid the darkness, Chihiro Rokuhira unsheathes Kuregumo and chants "Mei" (lightning). A spark illuminates his face, devoid of expression yet full of resolve. Kagurabachi chapter 27 ends with the clock ticking twelve and Kyora Sazanami commencing the Rakuzaichi auction.

Also read:

Kagurabachi chapter 26 full highlights

Kagurabachi manga receives English print in Fall 2024

Chihiro's Batman parallel in Kagurabachi

Solo Leveling season 2 gets confirmed

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 announced for October 2024

Poll : Will Chihiro use both Kuregumo and Enten? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion