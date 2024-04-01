Kagurabachi chapter 28: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 28 is planned to be published in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #19 on Monday, April 8, 2024, at 12 am JST, according to Shueisha's MangaPlus platform. However, global fans can read the chapter earlier on April 7 due to the differences in time zones.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi introduced a new character, Yuu Inazuma (Mr. Inazuma), who intruded inside the Rakuzaichi building to save his sister. However, the guards stationed outside captured him. At that moment, Chihiro Rokuhira arrived, wielding the Enchanted Blade, Kuregumo, and saved the little boy.

Kagurabachi chapter 28 release date and time for all regions

According to the Shuiesha-affiliated platform MangaPlus, Kagurabachi chapter 28 will be released on Monday, April 8, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, due to the varying time zones, manga readers outside Japan can access the chapter earlier on April 7, 2024.

The release dates and timings for Kagurabachi chapter 28, along with their corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, April 7 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, April 7 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, April 7 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, April 7 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, April 7 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, April 7 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, April 8 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, April 8 12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 28

Chihiro, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Manga lovers can digitally read Kagurabachi chapter 28 on Shueisha-affiliated platforms, such as the MangaPlus site, MangaPlus app, Shonen Jump+ app, and Viz Media's official site.

However, fans can only read the first and the latest three chapters for free on these platforms, except for the Shonen Jump+ app, where a monetary subscription is required to access every chapter.

Kagurabachi chapter 27 recap

Chapter 27, Mr. Inazuma, begins with Kyora Sazanami finishing the auction's preparations and wondering why Chihiro Rokuhira hasn't made a move yet, even though it's been five days since the Enten was enlisted.

Elsewhere, an unnamed person with a mustache and round glasses speaks to Shiba. He reveals how people from the underworld gather at the auction, but only three are permitted to go inside the auction hall below.

The rest stay outside and patrol the area. Similarly, the Sazanami members are responsible for underground security. The man then points to a leaflet featuring Chihiro Rokuhira's profile and the bounty reward of 50 million yen for anyone who can bring his corpse.

Chihiro's bounty poster, as seen in the chapter (Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The enigmatic man then reveals how the entire city sleeps during the Rakuzaichi auction, turning a blind eye to the corruption. As such, there's not much for the security to do outside the building.

At that moment, the chapter introduces Yuu Inazuma, a little boy who intrudes inside the Rakuzaichi building to search for his sister. It is revealed that his sister has been put up as "merchandise" at the auction.

As the guards apprehend him, he picks out a pocket knife and plunges it inside a guard's hand. Interestingly, Chihiro Rokuhira arrives at the building with his arms intact. Shiba realizes that Chihiro made his move earlier, probably due to the commotion below.

Yuu Lightning, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Deceiving the man with the round glasses, Shiba goes to Chihiro's aid. Meanwhile, Yuu Inazuma remembers how his sister once told him that the Lightning only strikes "bad" people, not the good kids.

Even with teary eyes, he musters the courage to fight back. At that moment, Chihiro Rokuhira appears. In a flash, he cuts the guard's hand and frees Yuu. Suddenly, the chandelier from the ceiling drops, causing a complete blackout.

However, the guards tell one another not to be afraid of Chihiro because he doesn't have an Enchanted Blade. The chapter then moves to a flashback featuring Chihiro and Shiba.

Chihiro uses Mei (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The former told his mentor he would take care of the riffraff because he had decided to shoulder the responsibility.

Kagurabachi chapter 27 returns to the present and shows Chihiro unsheathing Kuregumo. He chants Mei as sparks of lightning appear. The chapter ends with the clock ticking twelve and Kyora Sazanami commencing the Rakuzaichi auction.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 28

Chihiro Rokuhira, as seen in Kagurabachi (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Given how the latest chapter ended on an enticing cliffhanger, Kagurabachi chapter 28 will likely show how Chihiro managed to fix Kuregumo (Cloud Gouger) blade, which had been broken during his fight against Genichi Sojo.

Moreover, it was established that an Enchanted Blade could only be used if its original owner died. Considering Chihiro was able to demonstrate Kuregumo's powers, that would mean Sojo has truly died.

Besides showing how Chihiro contracted the ownership of Kuregumo, Kagurabachi chapter 28 may also reveal how or whether he healed his hands. There's a possibility that his right hand is made of prosthetics. However, it will only be confirmed in future chapters.

Whether the upcoming chapter moves straight to the auction remains to be seen. As such, fans can also expect to see new characters in chapter 28.

