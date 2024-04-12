That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 2: Hinata's past is revealed

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 2 was released on April 12, 2024, at 11 pm JST on Nippon Television and its affiliated channels in Japan. The episode explored Hinata's devotion to the Goddess Luminous and saw the Falmuth Kingdom submit to Diablo's terms.

Like the premiere episode, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 2 focused more on story building than action. 8Bit Studios has done a commendable job at storyboarding the episode. Even though Rimuru didn't appear, Hinata's charisma carried the momentum of the entire episode.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 2 highlights: Kagali and others discuss Clayman's fate

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 2 kicks off with the members of the Moderate Harlequin Alliance discussing the shocking death of Clayman at Rimuru Tempest's hands.

Kagali reveals she has lost connection with Clayman. Even though she doesn't want to accept it, she feels that the Demon Lord is truly no more. Yuuki confesses that it's his fault, as he underestimated the Demon Lords. However, Laplace reassures them, saying that it was his call.

At the same time, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 2 reveals how Laplace defeated the Demon Lord Valentine. Even though he was on par with Kagali, it's impressive how Laplace overwhelmed him.

Laplace, Footman, and Tear, as seen in the episode (Image via 8bit)

The Majin tells Tear that he fought against him on the new moon, where vampires are at their weakest. He also mocks Clayman, saying he's not stupid like him. A fight spurs between Laplace and Footman, which Yuuki and Kagali resolve.

Following that, they discuss how they lost their base, treasure, jewels, and everything else they had given to Clayman. Kagali and Yuuki also inform the others that the Slime (Rimuru Tempest) used the battlefield as a diversion to strike their main base.

Yuuki, as seen in the episode (Image via 8bit)

As such, Yuuki feels that they must tread carefully with their plans if they wish to achieve their goal of conquering the world. Kagali agrees and feels that they perhaps got arrogant, which resulted in their loss.

Yet, Yuuki says that since Rimuru Tempest has taken everything from Clayman, they must get back to him a bit. He desires to give them a "poke," if necessary.

Hinata reveals her connection to Lady Luminous and the Holy Kingdom of Lubelius

Following the opening scene, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 2 shifts the perspective to Hinata Sakaguchi. She reveals how the Holy Empire of Lubelius (Ruberios) attained an equal society by entrusting their faith to their God, the Demon Lord, Luminous Valentine, the only person she lost against.

Hinata recounts her past in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 2, such as how she joined the Western Holy Church and became a Paladin in her first year and the Captain in her second year. However, the more she climbed the ladder, the more she realized the truth of the kingdom.

Hinata recounts her past (Image via 8bit)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 2 reveals that the Holy Kingdom of Lubelius' emperor was a demon named Louis. He had a twin brother named Roy Valentine. Having learned the cursed knowledge, Hinata fought against the lords.

Although she won, the Demon Lord, Luminous Valentine, revived Louis and Roy and healed Hinata's injuries. Holding her cheeks, Luminous calmly asked who she was to decide whether or not she engaged in evil. She also gave her an ultimatum.

Luminous Valentine, as seen in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 2 (Image via 8bit)

If Hinata could defeat her closest confidants and overcome the Seven Days Trial, she would deign to engage in serious combat with her. However, Hinata had lost that battle. As such, she swore her loyalty to her.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 2 also discloses that Luminous and her kin don't rely on people's blood for sustenance that much. Only a drop of blood every once in a while does the job for them. Most importantly, they strive to protect the people of the kingdom. Hence, Hinata wants to serve and protect Luminous at any cost.

Louis informs Hinata about Roy's death while Luminous divulges her plan

After recounting her past and explaining why she wants to protect the kingdom, Hinata meets Emperor Louis in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 2. The enigmatic man informs Hinata about the death of his brother, Lubel. Undoubtedly, the woman is shocked by the news.

Louis further informs us that an intruder killed Roy, who returned early from the Walpurgis and fled shortly after. Although Hinata feels Roy's death won't pose an issue for Luminous' protection, Louis reveals people's faith in their creed might dwindle.

Hinata and Louis, as seen in the episode (Image via 8bit)

Besides that, the emperor informs Hinata about Veldora's revival. He adds that the Falmuth Kingdom's forces have been annihilated by Rimuru's soldiers.

Hinata feels she had the perfect chance to finish off the slime. Yet, what worries Louis the most is that the angels might move if the Jura Tempest keeps on rapidly developing.

As such, he wants to ensure their victory in the next Temma War is absolute. Louis then tells Hinata in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 2 that the Western Nations will likely band together to deal with Jura Tempest's threat.

Luminous gives her report in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 2 (Image via 8bit)

Following that, the episode shifts the location to a palace, where Luminous holds a meeting with Louis and Hinata. She tells what happened at the Walpurgis and rants about the Veldora. Although Hinata wants to defeat Veldora for her, she tells her that she's not strong enough to take him down.

Since Veldora is made of natural energy, magic alone won't be enough. Louis remembers how the dragon's wrath wrecked a town. Luminous, on the other hand, urges Hinata to restrain herself.

Rimuru Tempest, as seen in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 2 (Image via 8bit Studios)

The girl then informs the Demon Lord about the rapid development of Rimuru's kingdom and how it can accelerate the angel's invasion. Luminous feels that making Rimuru and Veldora their enemies will be unwise.

In the end, she orders Louis and Hinata to inform the followers about the Storm Dragon's revival. As for Rimuru, since he's more open to political exchange, the Demon Lord feels that they can deceive the Western Nations easily.

The Falmuth king accepts Diablo's term and abdicates his throne

Falmuth's king and the nobles, as seen in the episode (Image via 8bit)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 2 shifts the location to the Falmuth Kingdom. The King, Edmaris, informs the nobles that the nation will accept Rimuru Tempest's demand and pay ten thousand stellar for the war reparations.

At the same time, he reveals that he will abdicate his throne. Undoubtedly, the sum of money shocks the nobles, who feel that it will empty their national treasury. Almost everyone disagrees and says that the royal family must pay for the reparations instead.

Edmaris's brother asks him to reconsider. However, the king reveals that in front of Veldora and Rimuru's power, his ego is akin to a pile of ashes. At that moment, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 2 shows a knight intruding on the royal meeting.

Edmaris and Diablo, as seen in the episode (Image via 8bit)

He informs everyone about an emergency report from the guild. According to the report, Rimuru has declared himself a Demon Lord and has defeated the Demon Lord, Clayman.

Undoubtedly, this shocks everyone. The king then abdicates his throne and names Edward as his successor.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 2 ends with Falmuth's former king, Edmaris, signing the treaty with Diablo to officially recognize Tempest as a nation.

