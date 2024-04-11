Jujutsu Kaisen already foreshadowed Sukuna's true origins

Surprisingly, despite being the main and final antagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, the origins of Ryomen Sukuna haven't been teased or revealed. However, in chapter 237, fans might have missed an important detail about the antagonist's origins.

During the chapter, Sukuna started his fight against Kashimo after the King of Curses brutally defeated the strongest sorcerer. Before their fight, there was a strange dialogue exchange between these ancient sorcerers about being the strongest.

Sukuna replied with a vague answer, telling Kashimo that he doesn't know whether he was born the strongest, but he does remember being born as a cursed, unwanted little child. Surprisingly, most fans didn't pay much attention to this because they assumed he was just personifying his birth as a sorcerer to be a curse. But he could have teased his origins as a cursed child.

Disclaimer: This article has potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and has the author's opinions.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Ryomen Sukuna's past is largely unexplored

Sukuna as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Ryomen Sukuna is one of the main antagonists of the series and a cursed sorcerer who existed thousands of years ago. He was also the strongest sorcerer during his time and after his death, his body was divided into 20 indestructible fingers, each of which was a special-garde cursed object.

Despite being one of the series' main characters, Sukuna is one of the few characters whose past has been completely unexplored, with the only information available that he was a sorcerer and the strongest during his time. Fans speculate that he was killed by some fellow sorcerers who deemed him dangerous.

Sukuna awakened after a thousand years in the body of Itadori Yuji, who ate one of his fingers to avoid it being engulfed by a cursed spirit. Unfortunately, Sukuna's first awakening after a thousand-year slumber was not ideal as he couldn't overpower Itadodri's will.

This trapped him inside the protagonist's body until he signed a binding vow with Itadori during the Fearsome Womb arc.

Sukuna as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

The binding vow gave Itadori another chance to live but the price he paid was something he would regret later. During the Culling Game arc of Jujutsu Kaisen, while the main protagonists were confused over the awakening of Tsumiki Fushigoro as another person, Sukuna started to get his plan in action, which was to replace the hosts.

After replacing his hosts in Jujutsu Kaisen, the battle against Yorozu was showcased and Sukuna's past life was revealed for the first time when he was accompanied by Uraume as he visited Yorozu's place. After this, the most awaited battle of the strongest happened between Gojo Satoru and Ryomen Sukuna.

To everyone's surprise, the strongest sorcerer was chopped in half by the King of Curses and fans realized that Sukuna was not as weak as he was in Itadori's body. After Gojo Satoru in chapter 236, Hajime Kashimo entered the battlefield as his next opponent.

This battle was pretty one-sided towards Sukuna and ended with his defeat, but it was also a battle that started with a strange conversation between the sorcerers. As soon as Kashimo entered the battlefield, he inquired from Sukuna as to whether he was born the strongest because if he was born weak, he would have had to sympathize with the latter to become stronger.

Sukuna's reply to Kashimo's question as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Sukuna replied by saying he doesn't know about being born the strongest but he does remember he was born a cursed child that no one wanted. Moreover, during this fight, Sukuna also achieved his true form, in which he had four arms and two heads. This was his form that was teased in the flashback during the fight with Yorozu.

Sukuna's way of calling himself 'cursed' could have indicated that he was born as a curse upon the society or the era during which he existed. The true form he achieved during his fight with Kashimo could have also been his form as a newborn, indicating that he was a sorcerer born as a curse to some family.

As he was born with such a bizarre physical appearance, this could have made him isolated as a child, thus developing a hatred for cursed energy and ultimately mastering the knowledge over sorcery.

Although this detail got ignored by most of the fandom, this could be Gege's way of foreshadowing the origins of the series' main antagonist.

