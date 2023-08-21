Demon Lord, Retry! R manga series confirms anime adaptation

On Monday, August 21, 2023, the official Twitter account for Kurone Kanzaki's Demon Lord, Retry! announced that the sequel manga Demon Lord, Retry! R would be receiving a television anime adaptation. No release information or any cast or staff information has been announced at the time of this article’s writing, but it will likely be revealed as the final months of 2023 come and go.

The Demon Lord, Retry! R sequel manga series, written by Kurone Kanzaki and illustrated by Amaru Minotake, has been serialized since March 2020. The series serves as a sequel to the original light novel series, which was also written by Kanzaki and illustrated by Koji Ogata in the first edition and Makoto Iino in the second.

The series originally started as a web novel by Kanzaki on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website, where several other famous anime, manga, and light novel series got their start. In any case, fans of the series in all of its various forms are excited to hear that Demon Lord, Retry! R will be receiving its very own anime adaptation.

Demon Lord, Retry! R manga announces anime adaptation with celebratory illustration

As mentioned above, there is no specific release window or production information for the Demon Lord, Retry! R anime series available at the time of this article’s writing. Given that production is seemingly in infantile stages as of this article’s writing, fans can expect the series to arrive sometime in 2024 at the absolute earliest.

The series has been published on Futabasha’s Gaugau Monster website and app since March 2023. It also published its sixth compiled book volume on January 13, 2023. The seventh is set to be published in Japanese on August 30, 2023. The series is licensed by J-Novel Club. Kanzaki finished the original Shosetsuka ni Naro publication in December 2016, publishing a new side story chapter in September 2018.

The parent series, Demon Lord, Retry!, currently has 1.9 million copies in circulation. It even inspired a television anime adaptation in July 2019. The light novels were first published in June 2017, with Ogata’s illustrations being used at first.

However, the light novels were eventually reprinted through the M Novels label, with new illustrations by Iino, as mentioned above. The eighth volume was published in November 2021, and the ninth volume will be published on September 29, 2023.

Before launching the sequel manga series, Minotake helmed a manga adaptation of the series in October 2017. This was published on Futabasha’s Web Comic Action website. The fifth and final volume for the series shipped in Japan in December 2019.

