Star Wars: Visions volume 2 reveals trailer, international cast, and more

A trailer for Star Wars: Visions volume 2 debuted at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 on Monday, April 10, 2023. Studio information and key visuals for the upcoming anthology season have been previously announced. However, the latest trailer marks the first preview fans have been given of the upcoming season thus far.

The project’s convention panel also announced the full voice cast for each short that is a part of Star Wars: Visions volume 2. While the titles for each short and the animation studio for each were previously announced, they were reaffirmed, showing fans exactly who is starring in each short.

One short of Star Wars: Visions volume 2 in particular also has its Korean cast specified, with the actors having previously been a part of the Korean dub of the original films.

Star Wars: Visions volume 2 gives fans a sneak peek ahead of the May 4 release

The 2-minute trailer for Star Wars: Visions volume 2 seemingly gives fans a look at several different shorts from the upcoming season. Each has a unique and distinct art style, with none looking particularly bad based on what’s seen in the trailer.

Some take a more classic anime style as seen in the first season, while others use stop-motion animation and classic cartoon-style animation. Like the first season, a wide variety of subject matter seems set to be covered in each short.

Thankfully, fans can clearly see a return of lightsaber combat in the trailing for Star Wars: Visions volume 2, which is certainly always welcome.

The voice cast for each of the shorts was also announced, and it seems focused exclusively on the English dub casts. While the Korean cast is mentioned for one specific short, a majority of the shorts only list what appears to be the English cast. The title, full voice cast, and production information for each short are as follows:

Sit by El Guiri from Spain, starring Úrsula Corberó, Luis Tosar

I Am Your Mother by Aardman from the U.K., starring Bebe Cave, Charithra Chandran, Denis Lawson, Maxine Peak

The Bandits of Golak by 88 Pictures from India, starring Lillete Dubey, Neeraj Kabi, Rajeev Raj, Sonal Kushal, Sumanto Ray

Screecher’s Reach by Cartoon Saloon from Ireland, starring Alex Connolly, Anjelica Huston, Eva Whitaker, Molly McCann, Niamh Moyles, Noah Rafferty

Aau’s Song by Triggerfish from South America, starring Cynthia Erivo, Dineo Du Toti, Faith Baloyi, Milo Jantjie, Tumisho Masha

The Pit by D’Art Shtaijo and Lucasfilm, starring Anika Noni Rose, Cedric Yarbrough, Daveed Diggs, Jordyn Curet, Steven Jay Blum

In the Stars by Punkrobot from Chile, starring Amparo Noguera, Julia Oviedo, Kate Dickie, Valentina Muhr

Journey to the Dark Head by Studio Mir from South Korea, starring in English Albert Kong, Ashley Park, Daniel Dae Kim, Eugene Lee Yang, Greg Chun, Jonella Landry, Judy Alice Lee, and in Korean Choi Soo Min, Chwang Kwang, Jang Ye Na, Lee Kyung Taei, Lee So Young, Lim Chae Hon, Shin Young Woo, Yun Yong Sik

The Spy Dancer by Studio La Cachette from France, starring Barbara Weber, Bruce Edward Sheffield, Camille Cottin, Kaycie Chase, Lambert Wilson, Rudi James Jephcott

As mentioned earlier, the information was released on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023.

