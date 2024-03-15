10 best anime like That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime fans need to watch

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime has become one of the most popular isekai anime in recent years. Its unique premise, worldbuilding, and likable characters have earned it a dedicated fanbase. When Rimuru Tempest was killed and reborn as a slime in an unfamiliar fantasy world, viewers were drawn into a colorful adventure filled with worldbuilding, humor, and no shortage of memorable characters.

Like any good isekai, the series creates an immersive setting with RPG elements like skills and abilities. It also features a main character who draws empathy through their struggles in a new world. From rising through the ranks to building a nation, here are 10 anime to watch if you like That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

Top 10 must-watch anime for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime enthusiasts

1. Overlord

Overlord (Image via Madhouse)

When Yggdrasil, a popular DMMO-RPG, is about to shut down its servers, guild leader Momonga decides to stay logged in until the very end. But when the clock strikes midnight, he finds himself not only fully conscious but trapped inside his avatar's body.

He also discovers that all of the NPCs in his guild headquarters seem to have developed personalities and minds of their own. Like That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime, Overlord features an overpowered main character trapped in a fantasy world. There is plenty of nation-building and interaction with creatively designed characters.

With dark fantasy elements and intricate worldbuilding, Overlord shares That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime's ability to create an immersive setting with imaginative characters.

2. Log Horizon

Log Horizon (Image via Studio Deen)

When the popular MMORPG Elder Tale traps 30,000 Japanese gamers inside the game world, they must learn to adapt and survive in their new virtual reality. Protagonist Shiroe relies on his extensive knowledge and strategic skills to navigate this unfamiliar world of magic and monsters.

Like Rimuru Tempest, Shiroe is an analytical thinker with a gift for strategy. Both shows focus heavily on worldbuilding and politics. Log Horizon also highlights the challenges of being trapped in a game world that has turned real. With intricate lore and virtual society, fans of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime's rich world will find plenty to enjoy here.

3. Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World

Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World (Image via White Fox)

After being abruptly transported to a fantasy world, Subaru Natsuki discovers he has the ability to rewind time by dying. He soon vows to use this power to save the half-elf girl who rescued him, only to painfully discover how difficult changing fate can be.

Like That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime, Re:Zero features a protagonist struggling to survive after being transported to another world. There is plenty of fantasy political intrigue and worldbuilding here as well. While less focused on nation-building, Re:Zero offers higher emotional stakes, with Subaru desperately struggling against his own mortality.

4. Wise Man’s Grandchild

Wise Man’s Grandchild (Image via Silver Link)

After dying in a car accident, a young man is reborn in a magical world as Shin Wolford, the adopted grandson of the powerful wizard Merlin. Now a prodigious mage, Shin must learn to control his overwhelming magical abilities.

Like That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime, this isekai features an overpowered protagonist who quickly rises in rank and influence. There is a heavy focus on magic and fantasy worldbuilding. Wise Man's Grandchild has a lighter tone with more emphasis on comedy but still offers interesting characters and plenty of mage-related antics.

5. How Not to Summon a Demon Lord

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord (Image via Ajia-do Animation Works)

After being summoned to another world, hardcore gamer Takuma Sakamoto finds himself transformed into his MMORPG character Diablo, the Demon Lord. He soon meets two young women who attempt to enslave him, only to be foiled by a magical ring that forces them to obey his every command.

Like That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime, the series features an overpowered protagonist trapped in a game-like fantasy world. There is an emphasis on fanservice and comedy, with plenty of ecchi elements. But underneath, it is an engaging story with fun characters worth rooting for.

It’s perfect for That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime fans looking for something a little more ecchi.

6. Ascendance of a Bookworm

Ascendance of a Bookworm (Image via Ajia-do Animation Works)

After dying in an accident, bookworm Urano Motosu finds herself reborn as Myne, the sickly five-year-old daughter of a medieval soldier. Forced to adapt to a world without books, Myne decides to create her own.

While less combat-focused than That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime, Ascendance of a Bookworm features rich worldbuilding and resource management. There is plenty of slice-of-life mixed alongside the struggle to introduce books and printing to a magic-based medieval society.

Fans of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime's nation-building aspects will enjoy Myne’s efforts to revolutionize an industry.

7. So I’m a Spider, So What?

So I’m a Spider, So What? (Image via Millepensee)

When a mysterious explosion wipes out her classroom, student Misumi finds herself reborn as a dungeon spider in a strange fantasy world. Forced to survive despite her low place on the food chain, she hones newfound skills to avoid predators and other threats.

With its monster protagonist and RPG mechanics like skills and evolution, So I’m a Spider, So What? has plenty to offer to That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime fans. The emphasis is more on survival, but there are still fun characters and entertaining struggles. Like Rimuru, viewers will root for Misumi as she attempts to become stronger in a dangerous world.

8. In Another World With My Smartphone

In Another World With My Smartphone (Image via Production Reed)

After an untimely death, 15-year-old Touya Mochizuki finds himself before God, who offers to reincarnate him in a fantasy world with his smartphone intact. Now blessed with magical abilities and unlimited communication, Touya sets out to explore this new world.

Like That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime, In Another World With My Smartphone features an overpowered protagonist making the most of a second chance at life. There is a heavy emphasis on worldbuilding here with various races and kingdoms.

For fans looking for something lighter and more comedy-focused, this isekai adventure delivers.

9. The Rising of the Shield Hero

The Rising of the Shield Hero (Image via Kinema Citrus)

College student Naofumi Iwatani is unexpectedly summoned to a fantasy world as one of four legendary heroes. Unfortunately, he is only equipped with a shield and soon finds himself framed and despised. With the odds stacked against him, Naofumi must rise to become the true Shield Hero.

Featuring heavy RPG mechanics and fantasy political intrigue, The Rising of the Shield Hero shares much with That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime. Its protagonist starts at the bottom before gaining power and followers. There is also good supporting character development.

With action and drama, this darker isekai still offers entertainment sure to please fans of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime.

10. Konosuba – God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!

Konosuba – God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! (Image via Studio Deen)

After dying in an embarrassing way, Hikikomori Kazuma Satou meets the goddess Aqua, who gives him the chance to reincarnate in a fantasy world with any one thing of his choosing. He picks the goddess herself, hoping to live an easy life, but soon finds she is fairly useless.

Forced to defeat the Demon King, Kazuma first must assemble a motley crew of eccentric adventurers. With its outrageous comedy, roster of dysfunctional characters, and parody take on the isekai genre, Konosuba offers plenty to entertain That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime fans.

While less focused on skills and worldbuilding, it provides laugh-out-loud moments and a uniquely lighthearted take on being transported to a fantasy world.

Conclusion

With its creative premise, fun characters, and intricate worldbuilding, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime has captured the imagination of fantasy fans. Thankfully, there are plenty of anime out there that are sure to appeal to viewers hungry for more isekai adventures.

From rising up in power to building nations, fans of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime will find lots to enjoy in each of these entertaining series.

Related Links:-

10 anime to watch if you like Overlord

9 anime to watch if you like Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy

10 anime to watch if you like The Rising of the Shield Hero

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime complete watch order explained

10 best isekai anime everyone must watch