In Another World with my smartphone season 2 episode 5: Release date, countdown, what to expect

In the fourth episode of In Another World with My Smartphone season 2, Touya traveled to the Regulus Empire in search of more books and discovered that General Bazoar had rebelled against Emperor Zephyrus, sparking a civil war. He then defeated Bazoar and his magic resistance by exposing him to a sludge-slime emitting such a foul stench that led Bazoar to faint.

In Another World With My Smartphone season 2: episode 5 is set to be released on May 1 at 11.30 pm JST. The series is based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name, written by Patora Fuyuhara and illustrated by Eiji Usatsuka. On April 3, 2023, In Another World with My Smartphone season 2 debuted following the first season's success.

In the upcoming episode of In Another World With My Smartphone season 2, Touya will inherit a new nation to rule

Release date and time, where to watch

In Another World With My Smartphone season 2, episode 5 will air across several local Japanese networks, including Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS11, on May 1, 2023. In Another World With My Smartphone season 2 will also be available on Crunchyroll, one of the most popular anime streaming services for users worldwide. All previous episodes of the first season in chronological order are also available on the site.

The dates and corresponding time zones for the anime series' episode premieres are displayed below:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 7.30 am, Monday, May 1, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 10.30 am, Monday, May 1, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 3.30 pm, Monday, May 1, 2023

Central European Time (CET): 3.30 pm, Monday, May 1, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 8 pm, Monday, May 1, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 10.30 pm, Monday, May 1, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 11.30 pm, Monday, May 1, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 12 am, Tuesday, May 2, 2023

What to expect from In Another World With My Smartphone season 2, episode 5?

Anime Everyday



Anime: In Another World With My Smartphone 2 Lucia

After defeating General Bazoar, Touya will receive a new house and cash from Tristwin Ernes Belfast in the upcoming episode of In Another World With My Smartphone season 2. Emperor Zephyrus will give his daughter Lucia to Touya for marriage to form an alliance with both countries.

Additionally, since Princess Yumina and Lucia's marriage will be made public before that, Emperor Zephyrus and Tristwin Ernes Belfast will grant Touya land along their shared border to create a small nation that Touya will rule. The tiny nation, which will be named the Dutchy of Brunhild, will grant Touya status.

Touya will also be given the title of Demon Killer and promoted to the silver rank.

Recap of In Another World With My Smartphone season 2, episode 4

A still of Touya in In Another World With My Smartphone season 2 (Image via J.C. Staff)

In the series' most recent episode, Touya traveled to the Regulus Empire in search of more books, only to discover that a civil war had erupted due to General Bazoar's rebellion against Emperor Zephyrus. Touya then saved Princess Lucia and Carol's bodyguard.

Nevertheless, Bazoar had plans to invade Belfast, Mismede, and Refreese with two artifacts that allowed him to conjure a demon impervious to both magical and physical harm.

Next, Yumina's father informed the people that the Queen was expecting a child and that if the child were a boy, he would succeed the King rather than Touya, as the King had intended when he wed Yumina to Touya. Following that, Rosetta revealed that the two artifacts should have been on the Storehouse island, and Touya located Romero using his phone's search function.

Nathalia Fujiwara

#イセスマ



Episode 4 Preview Images. Releasing April 24 "In Another World With My Smartphone" Season 2

The scene then shifted to the battle, where Touya cut through the demon's physical defense by striking it with his sword, which Gravity has made weigh hundreds of tonnes. He then overcame Bazoar's magic resistance by subjecting him to a Sludge-slime that emitted such an offensive odor that Bazoar collapsed.

Finally, Zephyrus regained his throne. However, at the end of the episode, Touya could not celebrate with his fiancés as they found him repulsive due to the stench on his clothes.

