Ascendance of a Bookworm part 3 gets anime adaptation by Wit Studio

On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, TO Books announced that Miya Kazuki's Ascendance of a Bookworm light novel series is set to receive a new anime adaptation from Wit Studio. The new anime will be adapting the third part - Adopted Daughter of an Archduke.

Ascendance of a Bookworm, written by Miya Kazuki and illustrated by You Shiina, is a Japanese fantasy light novel series. It was first serialized online from September 2013 to March 2017 on the novel publishing website Shōsetsuka ni Narō. Later, the series was acquired by TO Books, and also received a manga and anime adaptation.

Following the release of Ascendance of a Bookworm season 3 in 2022, fans had been anticipating a fourth season. That's when the series' publishers TO Books announced that the light novel series' third part - Adopted Daughter of an Archduke - is set to receive an anime adaptation by Wit Studio.

Fans should note that the first three seasons of the anime were produced by Ajia-do. Ajia-do was responsible for producing anime like How Not to Summon a Demon Lord and Kemono Jihen. Nevertheless, the studio will seemingly be transferring its rights to produce the anime to Wit Studio.

Myne as seen in the anime (Image via Ajia-do)

The new anime's announcement was made before the launch of Part 5 Volume 12 of the light novel series. The new light novel is set to be released on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

What to expect from Ascendance of a Bookworm season 4?

As mentioned earlier, Ascendance of a Bookworm season 4 anime will be adapting the light novel series' third part. According to the third part's synopsis, Myne is set to have a disastrous encounter with a noble. This encounter is set to change Myne's life as she will be changing her name to Rozemyne and bid farewell to her family and friends in the lower city.

Myne as seen in the anime (Image via Ajia-do)

Myne is set to start her new life as the adopted daughter of Ehrenfest’s archduke. However, her days in the noble society are going to be brutal, as she will be put under rigorous etiquette and magic training. The only thing that will make her efforts worthwhile is when the High Priest offers her the keys to the temple’s book room as a reward.

Having gained access to the book room, Myne could read all sorts of precious books, making her efforts all the more worthwhile. With that, fans may also witness the expansion of the printing industry.

