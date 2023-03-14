So I'm a Spider, So What? season 2: Everything we know so far 

So I'm a Spider, So What? season 2 is still a no-show and fans are wondering if the creators will renew it for a second season this year. Following the conclusion of the first season in 2021, the series has been on a hiatus amidst the brewing anticipation from the fans.

Originally a web novel series, So I'm a Spider, So What? was later adapted into a light novel series written by Okina Baba and illustrated by Tsukasa Kiryu. This isekai narrative had made quite the name for itself in the genre and it ultimately found itself on the screen as well, receiving praise from fans.

Everything we know so far about So I'm a Spider, So What? Season 2

Unfortunately, the creators of the isekai series So I'm a Spider, So What? have not yet announced the production of a new season. The animation studio Millepensee has not provided any hint as to whether Season 2 will get a greenlight.

At the moment, we can only speculate that if the studio is hasty with the announcement, the second season might see a late 2023 or an early 2024 release. However, readers should hold their breath for an official confirmation.

The first season, which began airing on January 8, 2021, was split into two cours, each containing 12 episodes. Reportedly, the anime has adapted the original light novel series up to Volume 3 of a whopping total of 16 volumes, so there is no doubt that more seasons are required if the producers of the show wish to be faithful to the source material.

Crunchyroll has obtained the license for distributing the show globally, outside Asia, and thus the anime So I'm a Spider, So What? is available for streaming on its streaming platform. We believe that Season 2 will also follow suit once it gets released. We encourage our readers to watch their favorite anime shows on official platforms as it helps support the creators and the production house.

The voice cast of the first season is expecetd to reprise their roles in the upcoming installment. The main characters of the series and their respective voice actors are:

White - Aoi Yuki

Ariel- Sumire Uesaka

Sophia- Ayana Taketatsu

Wrath- Ryota Osaka

Merazophis- Kenjiro Tsuda

Güliedistodiez- Daisuke Namikawa

D- Saori Hayami

Here is how the anime series So I'm a Spider, So What? is summarized in the official website of Crunchyroll:

"The last thing that a high school girl remembers is a strange explosion ripping through her classroom. In the aftermath of the tragedy, she finds herself reborn as a lowly spider hatchling, one amongst thousands in a vast cave. Furthermore, the world she is reincarnated into is a point-based skill system, prompting her to level up as quickly as possible if she is to survive the treacherous environment and persevere in the face of insurmountable odds."

