Tomoko Yamashita's Ikoku Nikki manga receives anime adaptation

On May 3, 2024, Pony Canyon, the production company, created a new website for the anime adaptation of Tomoko Yamashita's Ikoku Nikki manga series. The company also released a teaser visual, revealed the main staff members involved in the anime adaptation, and released a promotional trailer featuring the main voice cast of the series.

Ikoku Nikki manga is a Josei (for adult women) series written and illustrated by Yamashita Tomoko. The series started its publication in June 2017 and concluded in June 2023 with 11 volumes. The manga series is also set to receive a live-action later this year.

Ikoku Nikki manga series to receive an anime

The promotional video started with one of the main protagonists, Koudai Makio, roaming around the house doing random things. It also featured Takumi Asa, who will also be a protagonist of the series. Koudai Makio is also featured on the teaser visual released for the anime adaptation.

As of this article's publication, the voice cast information of the series' characters has yet to be unveiled. This manga series is Yamashita Tomoko's most prolific work, with her other works including Dining Bar Akira, Touch Me Again, Hibaru no Asa, and The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window, which has also received an anime adaptation in 2021 by animation studio ZERO-G.

The main staff members who will be involved in the anime adaptation were announced. Miyuki Ooshiro (storyboard director for some episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen) will direct the series, Kouhei Kiyasu will handle the scripts, and Kenji Hayama (chief animation director for some episodes of the Dororo reboot) will provide the character designs.

The series' music will be handled by Kensuke Ushio (famous for his music in The Dangers of My Heart, Chainsaw Man, and A Silent Voice). Other than this, no other information has been unveiled regarding the anime adaptation of the Ikoku Nikki manga.

Synopsis of the Ikoku Nikki manga

Ikoku Nikki manga is a drama series centered around the protagonist, Makio Koudai, a novelist who has had a complicated relationship with her elder sister, Minori. The latter reprimanded the former for being different, which caused them to never get along. Unfortunately, one day, Minori died in a car accident alongside her husband.

Upon hearing the news, Makio rushed towards Minori's daughter and his niece, Asa Takumi, who was taken aback by the loss of her parents. Makio somehow calmed her down, but the real trouble was that no one in the family was ready to support Asa. So, Makio decided to take over her despite having no experience. Will this new life show Makio what matters the most?

