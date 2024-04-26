2.5 Dimensional Seduction anime announces consecutive cours with PV

On Friday, April 26, 2024, the official website and X account for the 2.5 Dimensional Seduction anime shared a new promotional video and announced that the series would run for two consecutive cours. Although an exact release date is yet to be revealed, the anime is set to premiere in July 2024, i.e., in the Summer 2024 session.

Produced by J.C. Staff Studios, the 2.5 Dimensional Seduction anime serves as an adaptation of Yu Hashimoto's eponymous cosplay-themed manga series. Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ platform has been serializing the manga series, collecting 19 volumes as of this writing.

As mentioned earlier, the official staff for the 2.5 Dimensional Seduction anime revealed on Friday via a new trailer that the series would run for two consecutive cours.

Although it's not revealed how many episodes the anime will have, the announcement has confirmed that the series will broadcast on local channels for six months. The cosplay-themed anime will premiere in July 2024.

Besides that, the staff for the 2.5 Dimensional Seduction anime revealed two new cast members. According to the announcement, Sayumi Suzushiro, renowned as the voice actor of Nijika Ijichi from Bocchi the Rock!, stars as Nonoa, a rising star alongside Ririsa.

Apart from Suzushiro-san, Sayumi Watanabe has joined the voice cast as Aria, who has been described as a character who wants to become famous through cosplay despite being unfamiliar with anime and video game culture.

The latest promotional video highlights both Aria and Nonoa. In the PV, fans can witness Nonoa trying to cope with her communication troubles and maintain a passion for the things she loves. She also strives to make her first friend.

In the second segment of the trailer, the perspective switches to Aria, who pours her passion into her cosplay-related activities to achieve her goal of becoming famous. Undoubtedly, the latest short clip previews both Aria and Nonoa's intentions as cosplayers.

The official website for the 2.5 Dimensional Seduction anime has also shared the comments from the new voice actors. Suzushiro-san revealed that she could feel a surge of energy while voicing Nonoa.

Similarly, Sayumi Watanabe has also revealed how she enjoyed playing Aria's role. Both voice actors have asked the audience to look forward to the anime's release.

Notably, the new cast members will join the previously announced voice actors for this cosplay anime series, who are here as follows:

Kaori Maeda as Ririsa

Junya Enoki as Masamune Okumura

Aya Yamane as 753

Yuki Nukui as Magino

Akari Kito as Mikari

Tomokazu Sugita as Ogino

M.A.O as Mayuri Hanyu

2.5 Dimensional Seduction anime features a stellar staff, with Hideki Okamoto at the helm at J.C Staff Studios. Tomoyuki Shitaya is enlisted as the character designer, while Takao Yoshioka supervises the scripts. Hiroaki Tsutsumi, renowned for his contributions to Dr. Stone, features in this anime as the music composer.

Based on Yu Hashimoto's manga series, 2.5 Dimensional Seduction anime centers around a high school student, Masamune Okumura, who has no interest in real-life girls. As the president of his school's manga club, he is only obsessed with a 2D manga character named Lilliel.

However, his life changes when a new girl, Ririsa (Lilysa), joins his club. Masamune discovers that Ririsa is passionate about cosplay, and her favorite character is Lilliel, the same character he is obsessed with. As such, the anime blurs the boundary between 2D and 3D and centers around a unique romance comedy story.

