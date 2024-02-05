2.5 Dimensional Seduction anime announces release window and more cast

The 2.5 Dimensional Seduction anime will premiere in July 2024, as announced by the anime's official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, February 5, 2024. Along with this information, the names of the additional cast for the anime have been revealed.

2.5 Dimensional Seduction anime is based on the eponymous Shonen manga series written and illustrated by Yu Hashimoto. Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ site has been serializing the manga series since June 2019, with 19 volumes released as of this writing.

Interestingly, Shueisha announced the manga's anime adaptation on December 9, 2023, with a teaser visual. It was later announced that J.C. Staff will produce the cosplay-themed anime.

2.5 Dimensional Seduction anime will be released in July 2024

As mentioned earlier, the official team behind the 2.5 Dimensional Seduction anime revealed that the title will premiere in July 2024, i.e. in the Summer 2024 season. Details regarding a narrower release date or broadcast information are expected to be revealed sooner rather than later.

Besides the release window, the 2.5 Dimensional Seduction anime has also announced the names of the new cast members. According to the latest information, Yuka Nukui, better known as Elise from Mushoku Tensei anime, stars as Magino.

The official website of the ecchi anime describes Magino as a female cosplayer. She's a college student who's passionate about cosplaying anime-eared characters that appear in video games.

Aside from Magino's voice actor, it has also been revealed that Tomokazu Sugita, the legendary voice behind Gintoki from the Gintama series, would lend his voice to Ogino, a photographer, who works with Magino.

He is enamored by Magino as a cosplayer and wants to see her reach the pinnacle of the cosplay world. The anime's official site also describes Ogino as a person who adds "gozaru" at the end of every sentence.

Notably, the comments from the respective voice actors have arrived, as shared by the 2.5 Dimensional Seduction anime's team. Yuka Nukui mentioned how she was pulled in by the "passionate story." Tomokazu-san has also praised the story and asked the audiences to look forward to the anime.

Both Tomokazu-san and Yuka-san will join the previously announced voice cast, whose names are here as follows:

Junya Enoki as Masamune Okumura

Akari Kito as Mikari Tachibana

Aya Yamane as 753 (love)

Kaori Maeda as Ririsa Amano

As was announced earlier, Hideki Okamoto is directing this anime at J.C Staff Studios, with Takao Yoshioka supervising the cosplay-themed anime's scripts. Tomoyuki Shitaya is in charge of the character designs, while Hiroaki Tsutsumi is composing the series' music.

The 2.5 Dimensional Seduction anime follows Masamune Okumura, the president of the school's manga club, who has no interest in real girls. Instead, he is obsessed with a beautiful 2D fictional character named Lilliel.

However, everything changes when Ririsa Amano, a cosplay-loving girl joins his club and asks him to become her photographer. Masamune also discovers that Ririsa doesn't only love cosplay, but her favorite manga character is Lilliel.

Thus the boundary between 2D and 3D begins to blur for Masamune, as he finds himself in the captivating world of cosplay and modeling. The anime dexterously blends the elements of comedy and romance, while showcasing the fun side of cosplay.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.