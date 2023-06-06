Akira Toriyama's Sand Land adds Gintoki's VA and five others to its voice cast

Akira Toriyama's Sand Land is all set for its screen debut. On Tuesday, June 6, the anime's official Twitter handle revealed its release dates along with a key visual and additional voice cast that includes Tomokazu Sugita, the VA of Gintama's Gintoki.

Bandai Namco Entertainment teased the CG anime movie adaptation by posting a teaser video showing a glimpse of the manga art before finally announcing on December 17, 2022, that the movie is on the way.

The short sci-fi manga, Sand Land, was published in Shueisha's Shonen Jump from May 22 to August 28, 2000, and comprises one volume with 14 chapters. It was later compiled as a graphic novel in December 2003.

Sand Land anime movie reveals additional voice cast

On June 6, 2023, the anime film adaptation of Sand Land, Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama's new project, revealed its additional cast, which includes voice actor Tomokazu Sugita, best known for playing Gintoki Sakata from Gintama. The announcement, made via a Twitter post on the movie's official account, also unveils a new key visual. The movie is set to premiere in Japanese theatres on August 18, 2023.

Produced in the studio Sunrise, in association with Kamikaze Douga and Anima, the Sand Land movie will be directed by Toshihisa Yokoshima with Hiroshi Kojina as the direction advisor. Hayashi Mori is at the helm of the screenplay, and the music will be composed by Yugo Kanno, best known for his previous works in animes like JoJo's Bizarre Adventures, Psycho-Pass, Cells at Work! Code Black and more.

Besides Gintoki’s voice actor, the additional voice cast boasts other industry veterans who have given us iconic characters like Gin Ichimaru from Bleach and All For One from My Hero Academia. Here is the recently revealed additional cast, along with the characters they will voice:

Akio Ōtsuka as Satan

Chafurin as the King

Tomokazu Sugita as Swimmer's Papa

Koji Yusa as Pike

Hiroyuki Yoshino as Shark

Masafumi Kobatake as Guppy

The movie had previously released its main voice cast. Here are the seiyuus (voice actors) and the characters they will be playing:

Mutsumi Tamura as Beelzebub

Kazuhiro Yamaji as Rao

Chō as Thief

Satoshi Tsuruoka as General Are

Nobuo Tobita as General Zau

The English version of Sand Land is published by Viz Media. Here is how the story is summarized on the official website of the same:

"In the far future, war has destroyed the entire Earth, leaving only a barren wasteland where the supply of water is controlled by the greedy king. In search of a long-lost lake, Sheriff Rao asked the king of the demons for help...and got the king's son, Beelzebub, and his assistant, Thief."

It continues:

"Together the unlikely trio sets off across the desert, facing dragons, bandits and the deadliest foe of all... the King's army itself! It's travel adventure and tank action in this new story from Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball Z!"

Toriyama fans have been going gaga over the development and can't wait to see his art style back on the screen again. TOHO is responsible for bringing the movie to Japanese theatres. Needless to say that the premiere will be a big day in the anime community.

