Mushoku Tensei season 2 part 2 announces release date with key visual and trailer

Mushoku Tensei season 2 part 2 will premiere on April 7, 2024, as confirmed by the anime's official website and X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, February 3, 2024. Along with this information, a trailer and key visual featuring the protagonist, Rudeus, and others have been released.

After the conclusion of the first cour of season 2 in September 2023, It was announced that Mushoku Tensei season 2 part 2 is set for a Spring 2024 release. While an exact release date wasn't given, many had speculated the second cour to release on April 7, 2024, based on the anime's release patterns for previous installments.

Mushoku Tensei season 2 part 2 will begin its broadcast on April 7, 2024

As mentioned earlier, the official team behind Mushoku Tensei season 2 part 2 announced on Saturday, February 3, 2024, that the anime's second cour will be broadcast every Sunday on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other Japanese networks from April 7, 2024 at 24:00 JST (effectively from April 8, 12 am JST).

Besides these channels, the anime will also be simultaneously distributed on ABEMA/d Anime store. Aside from the broadcast details, a new key visual and trailer for Mushoku Tensei season 2 part 2 have been released.

The illustration not only depicts Rudeus Greyrat and Sylphy but also the protagonist's younger sisters, Aisha and Norn as grown-ups. Sylphy is seen serving tea and other items, while Rudeus and Norn are sitting on a sofa.

A new key visual for Mushoku Tensei season 2 part 2 (Image via Studio Bind)

Aisha also looks delighted in this visual. Notably, the anime's staff previously unveiled a key visual for the anime in December 2023, which depicted Rudeus and Sylphy.

Apart from the visual, a trailer for Mushoku Tensei season 2 part 2 has also been released. The short clip showcases how Rudeus and Sylphy met for the first time and developed a strong bond.

Besides exploring their connection, the trailer also highlights other characters, namely Norn and Aisha. The PV contains dialogues from both Rudeus and Sylphy, ending with the protagonist declaring his marriage to Sylphiette to everyone.

Cast and staff for the anime

Rudeus and Sylphy, as seen in the trailer (Image via Studio Bind)

Ryosuke Shibuya, who worked as an episode director in the previous installment, replaces Hiroki Hirano as the director at Studio Bind, while Toshiya Ono continues as the script supervisor. Sanae Shimada and Yoshiko Saito are listed as character designers, while Yoshiaki Fujisawa compose the music.

The anime's official website has also revealed the cast. Yumi Uchiyama returns as Rudeus Greyrat, while Ai Kayano voices Sylphiette. Saya Aizawa reprises her role as Norn, while Yuki Takada voices Aisha Greyrat.

Other voice actors include Sumire Morohoshi as Juliet, Fairuz Ali as Liniana Dedordia, Mimi Tanaka as Pursena Adordia, Kusunoki Daiden as Badi Gadi, Ryota Osaka as Cliff Grimol, and others.

Rudeus, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bind)

Given how the previous installment of the anime ended, Mushoku Tensei season 2 part 2 will begin adapting the 10th volume of Rifujin no Magonote's light novel series, and cover the Newlyweds arc.

In other words, the upcoming installment will see Rudeus and Sylphy making their wedding preparations. Besides, the second cour may also adapt the remaining volumes of the Adolescence period from the light novel.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.