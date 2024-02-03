Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Will Sarada get the Karma seal? Explored

Sarada Uchiha from the Boruto Two Blue Vortex series has been the talking point of the series for quite some time. There were a couple of interesting events that took place before the timeskip which gave fans a glimpse of just how strong Sarada Uchiha could get.

This led to fans exploring the possibility of Sarada getting a massive power-up which would put her on a level playing field with the likes of Kawaki and Boruto. Fans seem to be asking one question at the moment and wondering if Sarada will get the Karma seal in the Boruto Two Blue Vortex series.

The answer to that question is no, it is highly unlikely that Sarada Uchiha will get the Karma seal in the manga series. There are quite a few reasons for that which the article will explore.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters. Furthermore, the article also reflects the opinions of the writer and fans, making it speculative in nature.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Why Sarada will most likely not get the Karma seal

While there are a ton of fans who wish to see the Uchiha prodigy get a Karma seal, the likelihood of that happening is quite low. What Kishimoto did near the end of Boruto Naruto Next Generations and the beginning of the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga series is a hint at powerups for characters. Among these characters are Boruto and Sarada.

Just before the timeskip, Sarada managed to activate her Mangekyo Sharingan - a feat that not many can brag about. That coupled with the fact that she trained during these past 3 years means that she has gotten substantially stronger. The manga has yet to showcase her abilities, but that doesn’t mean that she isn’t strong.

Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan as shown in the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha/Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto)

Sarada Uchiha getting a Karma seal does not make sense because the seal is only available to those who are vessels of an Otsutsuki clan member. Sarada was never shown to be an Otsutsuki vessel and therefore, the possibility of her receiving the seal does not adhere to the logic of the Boruto universe.

Additionally, giving Sarada the Karma seal would definitely be viewed as a result of bad writing. There are other ways to make Sarada powerful, which has been done already by giving her the Mangekyo Sharingan.

Additionally, there are a couple of Boruto fans whose argument hinges on Sarada’s immunity to Eida’s Omnipotence. They have reason to believe that this could be a reason why Sarada could eventually get the Karma seal.

However, there are other possible explanations for that anomaly. One of the most popular theories surrounding this anomaly is the presence of Otsutsuki chakra. Both Sarada and Sumire are unaffected by Eida’s Omnipotence. Sarada is the daughter of Sasuke who is a reincarnation of Indra.

On the other hand, Sumire has Nue, which was crafted from Hashirama cells taken from an Ashura incarnate. Another theory also suggests that the reason for their immunity could be due to their love for Boruto, who is an Otsutsuki at this point of the manga series.

These are some of the reasons why Sarada will not receive a Karma seal in the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga series. That being said, we urge the fanbase to patiently wait for the upcoming chapters to confirm the same.

