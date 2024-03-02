Meghan Thee Stallion's Gojo Cosplay has Jujutsu Kaisen fans begging for Akutami to bring him back

Megan Thee Stallion has chosen to grace the anime world once again, this time with a Gojo cosplay. The American rapper previously grabbed the attention of the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom with a Ryomen Sukuna look on one of her social media accounts. Now, she seems to have gone the other route and is all-out on the Gojo Satoru look.

Needless to say, just like last time, this has sent a shockwave through the fandom and the anime/manga world. As a result, stronger than ever, fans are requesting creator Gege Akutami to bring back their beloved sorcerer. He passed away tragically, but given what he is and what he stands for, a resurrection wouldn't be extraordinary.

Meghan Thee Stallion's Gojo Cosplay leaves fandom pining for his return

On March 2, Megan Thee Stallion created waves on the internet with her Gojo cosplay. Judging by her post on X, it looks like she is currently in Tokyo, Japan. Her being there makes her most likely to attend the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

Before cosplaying Gojo Satoru, she also sported a Sukuna-esque look in an Instagram Live. Her Gojo cosplay truly emphasizes her passion for anime and does well to highlight a cultural mixing of anime, hip-hop, and anime. It seems to be a trend that is gaining traction globally.

Moving to the Six Eyes user, Gojo was dispatched by Sukuna in a breathtakingly intense battle not too long ago. Judging by the manga, he was caught by one of the Demon King's attacks and was sliced in half at the waist. Since his passing, there have been numerous theories on how he might or might not return.

Toji stabbing Gojo with the Inverted Spear of Heaven (Image via MAPPA)

Gojo is no stranger to being at death's door, having previously brushed death away thanks to Toji Fushiguro. However, that encounter was quite different from this one, and the two opponents were vastly different as well. Nonetheless, the battle against Sukuna did not go according to plan, at least regarding Gojo.

Gege Akutami seems to have given a glimmer of hope to fans, however. In the recent chapters, Ui Ui was seen on the battlefield taking the bodies of injured sorcerers elsewhere, presumably for healing to Shoko Ieiri. Unsurprisingly, Sukuna notes that even Gojo's body has gone missing. This sparked the possibility of him making a return, crediting Shoko's abilities.

Fans yearn for Gojo's return

Following Megan Thee Stallion's Gojo Cosplay, fans were quick to take to social media to voice their pleas. The Jujutsu Kaisen fandom has been continuing to implore Gege Akutami, and now more than ever, to allow Gojo to return. The sorcerer quickly became a household name after his anime debut.

Megan Thee Stallion's Gojo cosplay causes fans to petition for his return (Image via Sportskeeda)

Now, with the second season also completed, the Gojo fever has taken over. Many feel that Megan could be the key to Gojo's return, i.e., she alone is the honored one to herald the glorious comeback of the strongest modern-day Jujutsu sorcerer.

One X user also went on to theorize how Megan could reach out to creator Akutami and convince him to bring Gojo back, considering that she was the inspiration of a character in another anime. Whatever the case may be, Megan Thee Stallion's Gojo cosplay seems to have greatly helped the appeal for a Gojo resurrection.

Final thoughts

For the time being, Sukuna is facing off against Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 witnessed Yuta jump to the former's rescue and absorb a deadly World-Cutting Slash from the Demon King. Thus, he was also sliced in half below the chest.

However, all hope isn't lose - Maki Zenin has stepped in and is set to push Sukuna against the ropes. Also, Ui Ui was seen once more, this time taking Yuta to, very likely, get healed by Shoko. The next chapter is just two days away and is sure to be yet another page-turner.

