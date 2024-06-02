That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Episode 58: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Episode 58 is scheduled to be released on Friday, June 7, 2024, at 11 pm JST on Nippon Television's Friday Anime Night programming slot, according to the anime's official site. After that, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll, Muse Asia's YouTube channel, and other platforms with English subs.

The previous episode of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime saw Diablo confront King Edward and the Battlesages. He demonstrated his Lord's Ambition to seep in fear among the King's Demon Hunters. Saare, one of the Battlesages too realized the actual might of Diablo.

On the other hand, the episode highlighted Ranga, who effortlessly overwhelmed an army of five thousand, including a Battlesage. However, given how the episode ended on a cliffhanger, fans cannot wait to find out what happens next in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Episode 58.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Episode 58 release date and time

According to the anime's site and the original release schedule, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Episode 58 will be released on Friday, June 7, 2024, at 11 PM JST.

However, due to the varying time zones, most fans outside Japan can stream That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Episode 58 at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Friday, June 7 8:30 AM Central Standard Time Friday, June 7 10:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Friday, June 7 11:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Friday, June 7 12:30 PM British Summer Time Friday, June 7 4:30 PM Central European Summer Time Friday, June 7 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, June 7 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Friday, June 7 11 PM Australian Central Daylight Time Saturday, June 8 1 AM

Where to watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Episode 58?

Rimuru Tempest, as seen in the anime (Image via 8Bit)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can directly watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Episode 58 on Nippon Television's Friday Anime Night timeslot. Global fans won't have to worry because the episode will be available for streaming on the Crunchyroll platform, where fans can also watch many other titles from the Spring 2024 lineup.

Besides Crunchyroll, Muse Asia's YouTube channel will let fans from subcontinental countries watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Episode 58 for free. Other than that, Aniplus TV, Netflix, Bilbili Global, and other platforms will stream the series, in selected regions.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Episode 57 recap

The episode begins with Damrada discussing the ongoing conflict in Falmuth with his subordinate. He realizes the gravity of the situation, so he decides to escape the country. However, before leaving, he sends a specialized force of Demon Hunters to the new king, Edward, as a souvenir.

Elsewhere, Edward appears content with the reinforcements he received. The king feels he won't have to worry with the legendary Three Battlesages, and the Demon Hunters on his side. He orders the knight, Gaston, to lead a thousand army to attack Youm, hiding in the Nidol's domain.

Diablo, as seen in the episode (Image via 8Bit Studios)

Meanwhile, Diablo locates Edward's location. He uses telepathy to report to Hakuro about the approaching army and reveals that he will take care of Edward. The demon butler then confronts the king and the Battlesages. As he engages in a conversation with Edward, the latter accuses him of Reyhiem's killer.

Diablo realizes it's futile to argue with the man. Eventually, the episode highlights Diablo showcasing his Lord's Ambition to subjugate the Demon Hunters. He also reveals that he has evolved into a Demon Peer from a Calamity-level Archdemon.

Saare, as seen in the episode (Image via 8Bit)

Despite being a Battlesage, Saare realizes the actual power of Diablo, as the physical attacks don't work on him. Elsewhere, Ranga easily takes down the Battlesage Grigori and the five thousand army all by itself.

However, the episode shows a twist in the end, with the Seven Days Clergy interfering in Saare's battle with Diablo. Likewise, two Clergies appear at Rimuru's location to punish the mortally wounded Hinata Sakaguchi.

What to expect in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Episode 58? (speculative)

Seven Days Clergy, as seen in the anime (Image via 8Bit)

Considering how the latest installment ended, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Episode 58 could cover Chapters 95 and 96 from the manga, and showcase Diablo's battle against the Seven Days Clergy.

On the other hand, Rimuru Tempest will have to combat the Clergies, especially with Hinata Sakaguchi's life on the line. If the episode faithfully covers the manga, fans can expect That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Episode 58 to contain plenty of action.

