That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 9: Diablo's demon rank is revealed, as the Battlesages crawl in fear

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 9, The Seven Days Clergy's Conspiracy, was released on Nippon Television in Japan on Friday, May 31, 2024. The episode turned up the heat as Diablo confronted the new king of Falmouth and the Battlesages. With his sheer power, the demon butler demoralized his opponents.

Elsewhere, Ranga, Gobta, and others easily overwhelmed the forces that went to attack Youm. Moreover, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 9 saw a tantalizing cliffhanger, with the Seven Days Clergies entering the battlefield. However, the prime highlight of the episode was Diablo, who finally got his moment to shine.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 9 highlights: Diablo confronts King Edward and the Three Battlesages

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 9 begins with Damrada speculating that the Kingdom of Falmuth will become the eye of the storm with the upcoming conflicts.

With the false narrative of the old king Edmaris, and the Champion Youm, embezzling the reparation funds meant for Rimuru Tempest sown into the minds of the Falmuth's upperclassmen, a civil war was only a matter of time.

The new king Edward pounced on this opportunity to deploy his troops. However, Damrada knows Youm and Edmaris will never accept the false narrative. Furthermore, Youm has already received reinforcements from the Demon Lord, Rimuru.

As a result, there's no way to stop the war. Meanwhile, Damrada recalls his conversation with Hinata. He feels that he should have killed her when he had the chance. Yet, Damrada knows the main threat is the Demon that killed Archbishop Reyhiem.

However, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 9 reveals that Damrada doesn't want to get into the mess. He tells his subordinate that he will escape the nation after sending the efficient Demon Hunters to King Edward as his souvenir.

Following that, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 9 switches to Edmaris Viscounty, where King Edward brags about the reinforcements he has received to tackle Youm and Rimuru Tempest.

The king feels that with the Three Battlesages from Lubelius and the Demon Hunters on his side, all his problems will be solved. He orders Gaston to lead five thousand advanced-level squad to attack Nidol's domain, where Youm is hiding.

Saare, one of the Three Battlesages, advises the king to send his right-hand man, Grigori alongside them. The king joyfully accepts the offer. Meanwhile, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 9 shows Diablo approaching Edward's location.

He recalls the man embarrassing him in front of Rimuru Tempest. As such, he wants to make him pay. Diablo then analyzes his surroundings and locates Edmaris and the Battlesages. He uses telepathy to inform Hakuro about the approaching army.

Hakuro feels it's the ideal situation for Ranga to take on the Battlesage (Grigori), while Gobta and others can meddle with the five thousand soldiers. The master swordsman also implores Diablo not to go overboard against his enemies.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 9: Diablo makes his enemies crawl in fear

After communicating with Hakuro, Diablo confronts the king and the two Battlesages, Saare and Glenda, in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 9. Noticing the reporters from the world's nations nearby, the demon butler uplifts a barrier to protect them.

Following that in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 9, Diablo engages in a conversation with the king. While the king accuses the demon of killing Reyhiem, he refutes all the allegations. In the end, he refuses to indulge in a battle of wit against a "simple-minded" person like Edward.

He proposes to hold a test. If anyone can overcome their fears of him, he will admit defeat. However, the demon butler warns that he has never lost to anyone before. On that cue, the Demon Hunters charge at the Diablo.

They bind the demon with chains and call forth lightning on him. However, not even lightning, which is a non-magicule based attack, could do anything to him. Diablo reveals he has high resistance to natural influences.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 9 then shows Diablo emanating his menacing aura (Lord's Ambition) to make the Demon Hunters and others crawl in fear. Some of them also faints after the constant exposure to his aura. Only one Demon Hunter and the two Battlesages remain conscious.

Diablo commends the man for surviving his Lord's Ambition. When the Demon Hunter refuses to believe that he can wield Lord's Ambition without being a Demon Lord, Diablo explains that he has already evolved to the next level as a Demon.

Diablo's true strength terrifies the man, as he begs for mercy. The demon butler tells him to leave the area, taking the unconscious people with him. Following that, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 9 shows Saare trying to spar with Diablo.

During the battle, Diablo reveals that he isn't just a Calamity-level Arch Demon, but a Demon Peer, a being that can even surpass an average Demon Lord. Saare cannot believe Rimuru Tempest has given a name to such a being. At that moment, Glenda charges at Diablo, who easily counters her attack.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 9 then reveals that physical attacks don't work against Diablo, even if it's done by a unique weapon, Demonslayer. Seeing no other option, Glenda flees the battlefield, leaving Saare behind.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 9: Ranga pulverizes Grigori and the entire army

Elsewhere in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 9, Ranga confronts Grigori and the five thousand troops sent by King Edward. The giant wolf flies mid-air and easily obliterates the army all by itself.

Even a great Battlesage as Grigori gets overwhelmed. Gobta, Gabiru, and others join the scene, but upon their arrival, they find the army already defeated. The army runs away, and they feel that there's no hope of winning against Rimuru's forces.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 9: The Seven Days Clergies join the battle

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 9 switches to Diablo vs. Saare. The latter demonstrates his impressive skills against the Demon Peer but to no avail. During the fight, Saare realizes that there's no reason for Diablo to go out of his way to kill Reyhiem.

In other words, he figures the Demon Peer isn't the one who killed the Archbishop. Suddenly, he remembers Hinata telling him not to interfere in this matter. However, Saare recalls the Archbishop was killed right after Hinata left as if someone had specifically timed it.

At that moment, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 9 shows the Seven Days Clergies entering the scene through a portal. They ask Saare to let them take care of the Demon with their magic. However, the Clergies cast a fire-based attack on the reporters to clear up the evidence.

Elsewhere in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 9, Rimuru Tempest tries to tend to Hinata's wound. However, due to the latter's high resistance to magic, Rimuru's full potion becomes ineffective.

The Paladins reveal only the Holy Magic can work on Hinata. However, before they can do something about it, two of the Seven Days Clergies arrive at the scene to prevent them from interfering.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 9 ends with the Clergies telling Rimuru that they have arrived to punish Hinata Sakaguchi for violating their orders.

