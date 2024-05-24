That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 8: Rimuru vs. Hinata teases the Clergy's devious ploy

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 8, titled Barking up the Wrong Tree, was released on Nippon Television in Japan on Friday, May 24, 2024. The episode finally saw the epic confrontation between Rimuru Tempest and Hinata Sakaguchi.

While the Western Holy Church's leader showcased her impressive abilities, the Demon Lord's potent skills proved challenging for her. Additionally, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 8 did Justice to Shion, as she finally got the chance to express herself in a battle.

Undoubtedly, after a series of meeting-based episodes, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 8 was refreshing for fans, with high-voltage action sequences and fluid animation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 8.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 8 highlights: Hinata takes on Rimuru Tempest

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 8 begins with Luminous Valentine marveling at the sight of a person inside a glass vault. Suddenly, the emperor of Lubelius, Louis, arrives at the scene and informs the girl about Hinata Sakaguchi confronting Rimuru Tempest.

He fears the crooked involvement of the Seven Days Clergy in the whole matter. Gunther, who was hiding beside a pillar, comes out and reprimands Louis for worrying Luminous over trivial matters. However, the Goddess interjects and asks them to follow her.

Following that, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 8 switches the location to Tempest and shows the Crusaders engaged in a battle with Team Reborn. Suddenly, Shion jumps into action with her immense aura.

Shion, as seen in the episode (Image via 8Bit)

She tells the Paladins to either submit or die. However, instead of surrendering, Renard and Garde orders the Crusaders to erect a Holy field around Shion. Elsewhere, Rimuru and Hinata engage in a conversation, where they both understand that something is wrong.

Hinata feels they need to talk about it, so Rimuru suggests she order her men to retreat first. However, this suggestion doesn't buy with her followers, and they come to defend her. At that moment, Benimaru, the Three Beastketeers, Soei, and others feel they need to hold others while Rimuru and Hinata sort things out.

Shion showcases her mighty power against Renard and Garde, while Hinata and Rimuru exchange blows

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 8 shifts the focus to Shion's battle against Renard and Garde. The Paladins cannot fathom her strength and wonder whether she's on Calamity-level. Shion replies they aren't quite off, as she's a "Wicked Oni," which is slightly different from a normal Oni.

Renard and other Paladins demonstrate a Holy Cannon at Shion, but she easily defends it. The Paladins cannot believe it because it's a sure-kill move against the monsters.

Hinata and Rimuru, as seen in the episode (Image via 8Bit)

Elsewhere in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 8, Hinata Sakaguchi and Rimuru clash their blades. The former feels the Slime has become more powerful than before. She even compares him with Luminous Valentine.

Seeing no other way, Hinata Sakaguchi decides to use the blade given to her by the Seven Days Clergy. Additionally, the Western Holy Church's leader materializes her Holy Elemental Power to gain anti-monster equipment.

With her new powers, Hinata charges at Rimuru Tempest. The Slime imbues magic onto his sword to parry the girl's attacks. Following that, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 8 shifts the focus back to Shion vs. the Paladins.

Shion warns the Paladins in the episode (Image via 8Bit)

The Wicked Oni tells Renard and Garde to surrender if they don't wish to die. Seeing they are still adamant about their conviction, she proposes an idea. Shion tells them to unleash their strongest attack on her. If she survives, they would have to surrender.

Garde becomes furious. He orders the other Crusaders and Paladins around to strengthen him. Following that, he shoots a fire elemental attack, Inferno Flame. However, Shion easily cuts through the flame, much to the surprise of her enemies.

Hinata takes on Rimuru in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 8 (Image via 8Bit)

Even though Garde refuses to surrender initially, he eventually bows his head once Shion dismantles the Holy field around. They cannot fathom her strength, which surpasses their expectations. At that moment, Renard observes Hinata's battle with Rimuru.

He recalls the Clergy's words that Hinata may have conspired with Rimuru. However, the Clergy's words are a lie if she is engaged in a duel with the Slime. Renard realizes his mistake and feels he shouldn't have come to Tempest.

Hinata vs. Rimuru's battle reaches climax but an unforeseen event occurs

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 8 shifts the focus to Hinata's battle against Rimuru. The Holy Church's leader demonstrates impressive skill sets to corner the Slime, but the latter counters with his immaculate swordsmanship.

However, Rimuru observes Hinata's power level increasing. As a result, he asks Raphael, the Great Sage, what he should do. Suddenly, the Slime gains the skill to see through Hinata's movements. His ability almost works like a future sight, where he can anticipate the girl's attacks.

A scene featuring Hinata and Rimuru in the episode (Image via 8Bit)

Meanwhile, the Paladins and Rimuru's executives gather around to see their masters battle. Hinata suggests to Rimuru that they end their battle with one final strike. The lady demonstrates her most powerful technique, Meltslash.

Although Raphael urges Rimuru to counter it with his ultimate move, the Slime takes it head-on but emerges unscathed. Hinata smiled because she knew that Rimuru would have survived the attack.

Hinata takes an attack for Rimuru in the episode (Image via 8Bit)

Yet at that moment, she notices a thought interference on her blade lying on the ground. Hinata realizes it's a sneak attack set by the Seven Days Clergies.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 8 ends on a cliffhanger, with Hinata Sakaguchi rushing to save Rimuru from the blade. However, she gets skewered by it in the process.

