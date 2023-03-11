8 most powerful moves in anime shows

With its distinctive fusion of narrative, action, and inventiveness, anime has captured the attention of viewers all around the world. The stunning and potent moves that characters employ in battle are one of the primary factors that contribute to anime's captivating appeal.

Awe-inspiring maneuvers abound in anime, from massive energy blasts to lightning-quick sword attacks. Be it Bankai from the Bleach series or Shadow Clone Jutsu from Naruto, here's a quick roundup of the top 8 moves in anime.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and contains spoilers for the anime mentioned.

8 of anime's most formidable and high-octane moves

1) Kamehameha - Dragon Ball

Goku's Kamehameha (Image via Toei animation)

One of the most iconic attacks in anime, the Kamehameha is used in the Dragon Ball series. A number of characters in the series have since used the attack after Master Roshi first taught it to Goku.

When the hands are cupped together and an energy wave is produced, the Kamehameha, a potent energy beam, is released. It is one of the most recognized attacks in anime, as it is capable of destroying entire planets.

2) Rasengan - Naruto

Naruto's Rasengan (Image via Pierrot)

One of the most potent strikes in the Naruto series is the Rasengan, a method created by the titular character Naruto Uzumaki.

The user of the technique spins a ball of chakra in his hand before slamming it into the target opponent. The Rasengan is extremely destructive and can be enhanced by including elements like wind or lightning to make it even more potent.

3) Bankai - Bleach

Ichigo's Bankai (Image via Pierrot)

One of the strongest techniques in anime, the Bankai is a technique performed by the characters in the Bleach series. Each character's Zanpakuto, which resembles a sword, must be fully unleashed in order to use this technique.

The Bankai enables the user to reach their greatest potential and has the power to seriously harm their opponents.

4) Gomu Gomu no Red Hawk - One Piece

Luffy's Red Hawk (Image via Toei animation)

Monkey D. Luffy uses the Gomu Gomu no Red Hawk technique in the One Piece series.

The move entails Luffy using his Haki skills to ignite his fist before releasing a devastating punch on his foe. It is one of the strongest attacks in the One Piece series and has the capacity to cause enormous explosions.

5) Heavenly Destruction Dragon Fist - Saint Seiya

Seiya (Image via Pierrot)

The Saint Seiya series' Seiya employs a move known as the Heavenly Destruction Dragon Fist.

Seiya uses this technique by amassing all of his might and releasing a devastating punch that can demolish anything in its path. One of the strongest attacks in the Saint Seiya series, the Heavenly Destruction Dragon Fist can deal enormous damage to its targets.

6) Getsuga Tensho - Bleach

Ichigo Kurosaki's Getsugo Tensho (Image via Pierrot)

Ichigo Kurosaki, the main character of Bleach, employs a potent technique called Getsuga Tensho. It entails projecting an energetic wave from his Zanpakuto that is capable of slicing through nearly anything in its path.

Getsuga Tensho is a remarkably adaptable technique that can be applied both offensively and defensively.

7) Death Ball - Dragon Ball

Frieza's Death ball (Image via Toei animation)

Dragon Ball character Frieza employs the Death Ball attack. It is a strong energy ball that has the capacity to annihilate entire planets in a single blast. The technique is developed by collecting surrounding energy and condensing it into a sphere.

One of the strongest moves in the Dragon Ball universe, Death Ball has been employed to destroy many fearsome opponents.

8) Shadow Clone Jutsu - Naruto

Naruto's Shadow clone (Image via Pierrot)

Naruto series character Naruto Uzumaki uses a skill called Shadow Clone Jutsu. It is a method that enables the person to make duplicates of themselves with identical power to the original. This tactic is helpful for both offense and defense, and it's frequently utilized in conflicts to confound adversaries.

One of Naruto's signature techniques, Shadow Clone Jutsu, has helped him beat numerous formidable foes.

Do you think we missed any other powerful anime moves? Let us know in the comments below!

Poll : 0 votes