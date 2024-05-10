That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 6: Rimuru holds an emergency meeting before facing Hinata

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 6, titled Approaching Threat, was released on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Nippon Television in Japan. The episode saw Rimuru Tempest hold an urgent meeting to discuss how to approach Hinata Sakaguchi's threat.

Besides that, the episode focused on the perspective of the Eastern merchants and a third party, revealing their plans and motives. Even though the episode lacked action, it still provided fans with essential facts.

In other words, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 6 set up the scope for the grand confrontation between the Jura Tempest's Rimuru and the Western Holy Church's Hinata.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 6 highlights: Rimuru holds an urgent meeting

Picking up the events from the previous episode, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 6 begins with Rimuru Tempest holding an urgent meeting with his executives, where Souei informs him that Hinata is heading toward the Tempest with a party of five

He also reveals the Temple Knights from the neighboring nations have started moving toward the Falmuth, with over 30,000 to kill the Demon that killed the Archbishop. Apparently, they feel that the culprit is the one who's aiding Sir Youm.

As a result, Soei feels in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 6 that Jura Tempest can't depend on the neighboring forces for their assistance. Diablo apologizes because he was the one who sent Reyhiem as their envoy.

However, Rimuru assures him and says that he can easily rectify his mistakes. The slime implores his demon butler to continue with the original plan to the end, which makes Diablo delighted.

Adalmann recounts the Western Holy Church's history

Meanwhile, in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 6, Shuna suggests Rimuru seek advice from Adalmann, the former high priest of Luminisim, about the Wester Holy Church's situation.

On being called by Gabiru, the undead priest appears. Without wasting time, Adalmann reveals he once served as a cardinal at the Western Holy Church. The priest delves into the Western Holy Church's history, describing how the Papacy formed the Temple knights to protect their believers.

When the friction with the foreign nations grew, the Papacy formed another group, named the Master Rooks, who could directly command the Temple Knights. Later, the church acquired the Crusaders, and their influence was strengthened, especially due to the presence of the Seven Days Clergy.

After narrating his story in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 6, Adalmann warns Rimuru about the Ten Great Saints from Lubelius, who are considered the strongest group of Enlightened beings.

Adalmann and others feel that Hinata is heading toward Tempest with four of those Great Saints. Being a former priest of Lubelius, Adalmann tells Rimuru that he wants to convince Hinata to abandon her faith and turn it toward the slime. Everyone agrees with it, but Rimuru doesn't want to make it more complicated.

Rimuru devises policies before his confrontation with Hinata

After Adalmann leaves, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 6 shows Rimuru Tempest devising actual policies.

He asks Veldora to become their "final" defense, in case things go haywire. Meanwhile, Benimaru reports to the slime about his assignments for Sir Youm's reinforcements.

He wants to send a force of 4,300, including Gobta's team. Hakuro becomes the supreme commander for this mission, while Ranga is appointed to keep Gobta's party safe.

On the other hand, Diablo feels thirty thousand reinforcements are beyond his projections. He initially anticipated the new king's force to be approximately ten thousand in total. Nevertheless, the demon butler devises intriguing plans to ensure Youm and Edmaris' safety.

Meanwhile, he wants to find the person responsible for pinning the crime onto him and give them a "gentle" interrogation. Following that in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 6, Rimuru Tempest discusses who should fight Hinata and her men.

Soei reveals the Crusaders have begun their move, and will likely reach within two weeks. Interestingly, the Great Sage informs Rimuru that there's still a chance for him to talk things out with Hinata. As such, the slime asks others to maintain the buy him time.

He wants his executives to maintain the battle without killing any Paladins or losing anyone from his side. Shion says her Team Reborn is perfect for the job, with their extra skills, Complete Memory and Self-Regeneration. If anything goes wrong, Benimaru's Team Kurenai will join the battle.

However, Rimuru feels the four Saints may still pose a problem. As such, Benimaru assures him that he can fight if required. Three Beastketeers and others also ask Rimuru to allow them to join the battle.

The meeting ends with the slime imploring everyone to not hesitate to annihilate foes, especially if a situation comes where they must prioritize saving their own lives.

The Rozzos hold a round table with Grenda and the East Merchant

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 6 switches the location to a castle, where a round table conference is held. Sir Granville, the head of the Rozzo family welcomes Damrada, an Eastern Merchant. It is also revealed that Grenda is involved in the conspiracy.

They discuss their plans to ensure the conflict between Hinata and Rimuru Tempest goes smoothly. Even though they have different desires, the episode reveals that the Rozzo family has been dealing with the East Merchants to spur the conflict.

Granville asks Damrada to eliminate the Demon that has been conspiring within Falmuth, according to the plan. He also orders Grenda to work with Edward and further pressures Edmaris.

After Damrada leaves, Granville further asks the red-haired battlesage to use Cerberus to seal the Demon's movements, which she gleefully accepts. The veteran man then asks his granddaughter, Mariabel, whether everything is fine.

The girl feels Rimuru will be too busy dealing with Hinata. On the other hand, the Western nations intervened to stop the Civil War in Falmuth in the name of King Edward. As such, the new king will become indebted to Granville.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 6 ends with Maribel and Granville toasting the success of the Rozzo family.

