5 anime plot twists that nobody saw coming (& 5 more that were obvious in hindsight)

Anime plot twists are a fan's biggest joy: They can often raise a series' stakes and generate even more excitement. The fact that an event took place and no one saw it coming for all the right reasons is something that can make an anime even more interesting and keep viewers hooked.

Some anime plot twists, like Tomura Shigaraki's connection to All Might in My Hero Academia, catch fans off guard. Some, meanwhile, seem quite obvious in hindsight, either because of the way the story was constructed or because of several major hints across the series. This list will explore both kinds of plot twists, in no particular order.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for several anime plot twists.

5 anime plot twists that nobody saw coming

1. Aizen’s true intentions (Bleach)

One of the biggest anime twists (Image via Studio Pierrot).

There are very few anime plot twists as well known as Aizen's reveal at the end of the Soul Society arc in Bleach. At this point, in 2023, it's impossible for people in the anime community to not know who Aizen is and what his role in the story is, which is why the twist at the end of this arc no longer has the same impact, but back in the mid-2000s, it was a whole other story.

While is true that there were some hints of Aizen's intentions across the arc, especially in hindsight, this situation also benefitted from author Tite Kubo's thinking on the fly. He was initially setting up Kisuke Urahara as the series' villain, but his editors told him it was going to be very obvious, so he decided to alter his initial plans, and that is how Aizen came to be.

2. Tomura Shigaraki's connection to All Might (My Hero Academia)

Another major example in anime plot twists (Image via Bones).

Among anime plot twists, there is a type that focuses on setting up future plot points and author Kohei Horikoshi does this with the character of Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academia. He is initially introduced as All for One's student and a lot of fans wondered why someone like the former, who seems like such an old-school villain and could live for so long, would want to mentor another person.

It was later revealed that there is a special reason why Shigaraki is trained by All for One and is connected with the character of All Might, the villain's longtime rival. This revelation affects the way All Might treats and focuses on Shigaraki, as the latter has a unique connection to the Number 1 hero's master, Nana Shimura.

3. The truth about Itachi Uchiha (Naruto)

One of the biggest anime plot twists ever (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Anime plot twists don't go bigger and more unexpected than the truth about Itachi Uchiha and why he killed his clan. It is such a significant event because the Uchiha massacre shaped Sasuke's character to such a degree that the entire story would be very different without it, which is why knowing the truth about Itachi is equally shocking.

Much like the Aizen situation, there were perhaps hints about Itachi having ulterior motives to kill his clan, but fans were not expecting this when the chapter of the manga dropped back in the late 2000s. It changed Naruto as a whole and the series took a completely different direction afterward, so this is definitely a game-changer when it comes to anime plot twists.

4. Jonathan Joestar's fate (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure part 1: Phantom Blood)

A game-changer among anime plot twists (Image via David Production).

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure author Hirohiko Araki is known for this series, his art style, his character designs, and the creation of Stands, but very little is said of how daring and revolutionary he has been to the manga industry. There are several examples across the series about how Araki challenged shonen conventions, but very few are as prominent as Jonathan Joestar's fate in the first part, Phantom Blood.

Jonathan was a very righteous and heroic character, which was very fitting with the shonen series at the time, but Araki has gone on record saying that he struggled writing him. This is why the first part of the series ended the way it did and why there is a rolling door of Joestars taking over each storyline, which was unprecedented back in 1987 when the twist took place.

5. The Zangetsu revelation (Bleach)

Something no one saw coming (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Bleach appears once again on this list because author Tite Kubo definitely loves pulling off some of the biggest anime plot twists. This time, it took place during the series' final arc, Thousand-Year Blood War, when it was revealed that Ichigo's Zanpakuto, Zangetsu, was very different from what he and a lot of fans thought it was.

This proved to be a major catalyst in terms of how the series was viewed and it had its fair share of detractors, but the most interesting was how no one saw it coming, and it still made sense. Kubo was smart enough to add some suggestions across the series about the true nature of Ichigo's blade and that made it one of the most prominent anime plot twists in the last decade or so.

5 anime plot twists that were obvious in hindsight

1. Suguru Geto’s presence in the present (Jujutsu Kaisen)

One of those anime plot twists that made sense (Image via MAPPA).

This is one of those anime plot twists that have become very prominent in recent times because of the anime adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen, but it is also one that made a lot of sense. Author Gege Akutami is known for subverting a lot of expectations in his manga, but this Suguru Geto twist was to be expected by readers, all things considered.

The main reason is that it was made very obvious in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 what his longtime friend, Satoru Gojo, did to him. There were no misinterpretations about it and this is why something was going on with the person playing the role of Geto in the present day, which is why the revelation in Shibuya made a lot of sense.

2. Goku being from another planet (Dragon Ball Z)

One of the most logical anime plot twists (Image via Toei Animation).

Goku being an alien is something that made a lot of sense back when Raditz revealed it, making it one of those anime plot twists that worked in hindsight. This is because of the way author Akira Toriyama wrote the series and how there was a blank space to fill with this little twist, which pay a lot of dividends for the series moving forward.

This revelation helped explain Goku's tail, his superior strengths when compared to his human friends, and his ability to turn into a giant ape. Nowadays, it's almost impossible to picture Goku as nothing other than a Saiyan and that is because of this plot twist.

3. Makima's true intentions (Chainsaw Man)

It was fairly obvious from the start (Image via MAPPA).

Makima's true intentions were not very clear at first, but the truth of the matter was that she was always very shady. From the moment she showed up in Chainsaw Man, it was clear that she wasn't good news, especially by the way she treated Denji during their first interaction.

This is one of those anime plot twists that was fairly obvious because of the way Makima handled herself and how she clearly manipulated others around her. By the time the series revealed who she really was and what her intentions were, it all made sense, much to Denji's disgrace.

4. Tobi's identity (Naruto)

Perhaps the most obvious among anime plot twists (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Any anime fan from the late 2000s knows how much of a prevalent theory Tobi's real identity was in the Naruto fan. It was one of the most obvious anime plot twists and by the time author Masashi Kishimoto decided to reveal who the man behind the mask was, no one was really surprised.

Part of the reason why most fans knew was because of the eye showing the Sharingan, the body type, the similarity of his name with Tobi, and a few more details. Back then there were a lot of theories, with some people going as far as suggesting that it was Sasuke from the future, but most fans were in agreement about who Tobi really was and they ended up being right.

5. Dabi's identity (My Hero Academia)

It works in hindsight (Image via Bones).

Dabi's situation in My Hero Academia is very similar to Tobi's in Naruto, only that the former was handled a lot better by Horikoshi in terms of execution. While fans had theorized for years who Dabi really was, the author managed to prove them right while also doing it in a way that felt compelling and exciting, now ranking as one of the most iconic moments in the series.

This is one of those twists that benefits greatly from hindsight, as there were a lot of hints about the identity of the member of the League of Villains. From his Quirk, character design, burns, connection to his family, and a lot more, Dabi's twist was expected but also delivered the goods, which is the most important thing.

Final thoughts

Anime plot twists are a big part of what can make a story thrive and while there are some that work better than others, all that matters is the execution. As this list shows, there are many ways to reach the plot twist and make it work.

