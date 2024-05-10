Kujima Utaeba le Hororo comedy manga gets anime adaptation

Mangaka Akira Konno's Kujima Utaeba le Hororo manga series is receiving an anime adaptation. The official X (formerly Twitter) handle for Shogakukan's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine announced this on Friday, May 10, 2024, while sharing the cover illustration for the manga's fifth volume.

More details regarding the anime's format, cast staff, release date, and others will be revealed later. Notably, Akira Konno launched the comedy manga on Shogakukan's Monthly Shonen Sunday in September 2021.

Recently, on April 12, 2024, the series ended its serialization, with five volumes published in total. There's no doubt that the manga's anime adaptation has fans intrigued.

Kujima Utaeba le Hororo manga receives anime

As mentioned earlier, the official X account for the Japanese publishing company, Shogakukan's Monthly Shonen Sunday Magazine (@Gessanofficial) revealed on Friday that Akira Konno's Kujima Utaeba le Hororo manga has been green-lit for an anime adaptation.

Regrettably, no other information is available at the moment about the anime's release date, cast and staff, production house, and others, besides this confirmation.

However, to celebrate the news of the manga's anime adaptation, the staff will share new illustrations and comments from the author, Akira Konno, on the June issue of Gessan (Monthly Shonen Sunday), which will be released on May 11, 2024.

The cover illustration for Kujima Utaeba le Hororo manga's final volume (Image via Akira Konno/Shogakukan)

Notably, in the same tweet, the official staff for the Monthly Shonen Sunday further announced that the manga's fifth and final volume is on sale. The cover illustration for the final volume is revealed, which depicts the main character, Arata Koda, and the mysterious bird-looking creature, Kujima, enjoying a cherry blossom view.

It has also been decided that a pop-up store will be held in Kinokuniya Bookstore in Shinjuku, Japan, from May 21, 2024, to June 2, 2024, to commemorate the Kujima Utaeba le Hororo manga's conclusion.

About Kujima Utaeba le Hororo manga series

Shogakukan has recently ended the serialization of Akira Konno's Kujima Utaeba le Hororo manga series and announced its anime adaptation. Undoubtedly, this has made some fans excited.

According to the manga, the narrative follows the story of a middle school boy, Arata Koda, who one day meets a mysterious bird-looking creature, named Kujima in a starving state. Arata finds out that Kujima loves Japanese food, so he decides to take the bird to his family house and begins to live with him.

An illustration of the manga (Image via Akira Konno/Shogakukan)

However, Kujima realizes the tense atmosphere of the Koda family, especially with Arata's older brother failing his college entrance exam. The bird ends up living like a freeloader in Arata's house.

However, he says that he will live until the winter passes and the warmth of spring arrives. Thus, the manga narrates a beautiful story of friendship, with elements such as surrealism, and plenty of comedy.

Notably, Akira-san's Kujima Utaeba le Hororo manga received nominations in the Next Manga Awards' print category. At the same time, it also charted the top 20 list of manga series for male readers in Takarajimasha's This Manga is Amazing magazine's 2023 edition.

