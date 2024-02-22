Night of the Living Cat manga gets TV anime adaptation in 2025

Hawkman (author) and Mecha-Roots' (illustrator) post-apocalyptic manga, Night of the Living Cat, is receiving an anime adaptation in 2025, as announced by the publishing company, Mag Garden, on Thursday, Feb 22. The anime's official website has also shared a teaser trailer and visual to heighten the anticipation.

A commemorative illustration from the manga's illustrator, Mecha-Roots, has been shared. Undoubtedly, fans are excited about the manga getting an anime in 2025. The post-apocalyptic manga has been serialized in Mag Gaden's Monthly Comic Garden magazine since October 2020, with four volumes published thus far.

The Night of the Living Cat anime is set to premiere in 2025

On Thursday, February 22, 2024, the fourth volume of the Night of the Living Cat was released, and at the same time, it was revealed that the post-apocalyptic manga will receive an anime adaptation in 2025. However, no pertinent details such as an exact release date, production studio, or cast and staff were revealed.

Nevertheless, the newly opened official website for the anime shared a teaser promotional video and a visual to commemorate the Night of the Living Cat manga's anime adaptation. The visual is the color version of the first volume's illustration by Mecha Roots.

A teaser visual for the anime (Image via Mecha Roots/X/@nyailivi)

It depicts several cat hands creeping out of darkness. The illustration also features a catchphrase in Japanese, which reads as the following when translated into English:

"Run away, here comes the cute cat"

On the other hand, the promotional video contains numerous iconic panels from the manga. At the same time, a narrator reveals the plot of the Night of the Living Cat in this short PV. At the end of the PV, it is revealed that the anime will be released in 2025.

Aside from the trailer and the visual, comments from the manga's creators, Hawkman and Mecha-Roots, have arrived. Hawkman revealed that since everyone in the production team loves cats, he cannot wait to see what the cats will be like in the animation form.

Similarly, the manga's illustrator, Mecha-Roots has expressed his joy at the prospect of the manga getting an anime adaptation. Aside from the comment, he also shared a commemorative illustration, featuring a cat and three characters from the manga.

To celebrate the Night of the Living Cat manga's anime adaptation, the first volume has been available for free. It is expected that more details regarding the anime's production will be revealed sooner rather than later.

What to expect in the Night of the Living Cat anime

A cat, as seen in the anime's PV (Image via Hawkman/Mecha-Roots/Mag Garden)

The narrative centers on a post-apocalyptic world, where a virus has turned all humankind into cats. Those who survived have taken refuge in the dark corners, while they fight back the feline creatures.

It is revealed that the virus can be transmitted simply through cuddles. As such, Kunagi, a man who doesn't recollect his past yet has a keen interest in cats, finds the situation extremely difficult. Therefore, he has to demonstrate his strong willpower to resist the urge to cuddle the cute feline creature and survive the catastrophe.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.