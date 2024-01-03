10 post-apocalyptic anime that you have to watch

Post-apocalyptic anime paints a grim yet captivating vision of the world, after a cataclysmic event destroys civilization as we know it. Ranging from zombie pandemics to environmental catastrophes and nuclear war, these post-apocalyptic anime series spotlight humanity's perseverance in the face of total collapse.

While their settings may be bleak, post-apocalyptic anime often feature intriguing plots and complex characters. The fight for survival against harsh elements brings out both the best and worst in people, leading to thought-provoking commentary on human nature. Additionally, there is plenty of action in facing off against monsters, militant gangs, and limited resources.

From Attack on Titan to Wolf's Rain: The ultimate guide to 10 must-see post-apocalyptic anime

1) Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via MAPPA)

In an apocalyptic world where the remnants of humanity live inside cities surrounded by enormous walls that protect them from monstrous humanoid "Titans," a young man named Eren Yeager vows to retaliate against the Titans after they bring down the walls and take his mother’s life.

Attack on Titan quickly became one of the most popular post-apocalyptic anime worldwide after its 2013 release, due to its intense action sequences, high-stakes plot, complex characters, and myriad twists and turns that challenged viewers’ preconceptions. The post-apocalyptic setting filled with gory, disturbing titans that devour humans on sight creates palpable desperation.

2) Ergo Proxy

Ergo Proxy (Image via Manglobe)

In a post-apocalyptic future where humans have retreated to environmental domes to escape the ravaged and contaminated wasteland, citizens of the domed city Romdeau live under rigid surveillance by an artificial intelligence. Civil servant Re-l Mayer investigates a mysterious monster and a series of gruesome murders, eventually discovering the dome's many secrets as she unravels a deeper conspiracy.

This post-apocalyptic anime features gorgeous Gothic animation and an atmospheric soundtrack that builds the mystery in this sci-fi thriller. With its fair share of action plus cyberpunk and philosophical elements, Ergo Proxy offers an engrossing, complex watch that calls into question reality, existence, and what the future may hold for humanity and the planet.

3) Wolf's Rain

Wolf's Rain (Image via Bones)

In a post-apocalyptic future setting, where most humans have seemingly died off centuries ago and society has fallen, wolves that can take human form, called the Wolves of the Apocalypse, are told to search for the Lunar Flowers that would lead them to paradise.

Following a pack of wolves—the streetwise Kiba, battle-scarred Tsume, childlike Toboe, and vulnerable Hige—on their perilous quest for meaning and freedom, Wolf's Rain is an introspective allegory on the human condition that touches on political corruption, nobility of spirit, and the relationship between nature and technology.

4) Girls’ Last Tour

Girls’ Last Tour (Image via White Fox)

Set in the aftermath of an apocalyptic war, two young girls named Chito and Yuuri traverse the ruined wasteland in their armored vehicle powered on military rations in search of food, fuel, and survival. Their lonely expedition through the empty city provides tantalizing clues into what led humanity and civilization to fall in the first place.

Despite its bleak setting, Girls’ Last Tour focuses not on survival thrills but on the relationship between the two friends, their introspective conversations revealing optimism about making the most of life. Their contrasting personalities—Chito is intellectual and stoic, while Yuuri is cheerful and impulsive—complements each other perfectly.

5) Heavenly Delusion

Heavenly Delusion (Image via Production I.G)

In a post-apocalyptic anime world, where much of humanity has been wiped out, two distinct narratives unfold. On one side, a group of children resides in a mysterious, idyllic facility, isolated and seemingly protected from the outside world. On the other, we follow the journey of two travelers, Maru and Kiruko, navigating the dangerous, desolate landscapes that lie beyond.

As Maru and Kiruko face the harsh realities of this new world, they begin to uncover the unsettling truths about their environment and the broader world around them.

Heavenly Delusion paints a chilling portrait of a world struggling to find its footing after unspeakable horrors. It explores themes of survival, mystery, and the unknown, delving into the lives of those who have never known the old world and those who must brave the new one.

6) Dr. Stone

Dr. Stone (Image via TMS Entertainment)

In an unexplained mass petrification event, all of humanity turns to stone. Thousands of years later, teenage scientific prodigy Senku Ishigami awakens to a world reclaimed by nature. He sets out to rebuild civilization using his extensive knowledge of science and technology, creating necessities from scratch and finding allies like the physically robust Taiju Ooki.

However, Senku faces opposition from Tsukasa Shishio, who seeks to establish a new world order based on his own ideals. Dr. Stone presents a unique take on the post-apocalyptic anime genre, focusing on restarting society with science as the driving force. This post-apocalyptic anime series realistically portrays the gradual process of rebuilding a sustainable community using only natural resources.

7) High School of the Dead

High School of the Dead (Image via Madhouse)

When zombies suddenly plague Japan, turning its inhabitants into flesh-eating monsters, a group of high school students escapes the initial outbreak and barricades themselves on school grounds. Scavenging for resources across the zombie-infested city, they will need to depend on each other and their own skills and talents to have any hope of surviving this apocalypse.

Led by no-nonsense school nurse Shizuka, trained in combat by devout student Saeko, and following the directives of natural leader Takashi, these teenagers must fight to arm themselves against the growing, violent hordes. They will meet other stranded survivors—some friendly, some dangerous—along the way.

With blood-pumping action sequences of taking down zombies, plenty of fan service, and interpersonal drama between characters, High School of the Dead makes for an entertaining watch in the post-apocalyptic anime genre.

8) Neon Genesis Evangelion

Neon Genesis Evangelion (Image via Gainax)

In a post-apocalyptic Earth besieged by “Angels,” enigmatic beings of unknown origin, high school student Shinji Ikari is recruited by the secretive organization NERV to pilot Evangelion Unit-01. This giant bio-machine mecha is humanity's most effective defense against the Angels.

Shinji reluctantly joins fellow teen pilots, the assertive Asuka Langley and the enigmatic Rei Ayanami, facing life-and-death battles that push them to the brink of their mental and emotional limits, as they uncover startling truths about the apocalyptic events.

Regarded as a groundbreaking series in both mecha and post-apocalyptic anime genre, Neon Genesis Evangelion is renowned for its deep psychological themes, complex characters, and incorporation of philosophical and religious imagery.

9) Trigun

Trigun (Image via Madhouse)

Known as “Vash the Stampede,” a dangerous outlaw with a horrendously high “$60 billion” bounty, Vash is actually a pacifist who hates taking lives and causing destruction, but trouble follows wherever he goes. Tracked by two insurance agents assessing damages from Vash’s exploits, the trio get drawn into more scuffles with bounty hunters and bandits across a western-themed planet prone to lawlessness.

Despite its desert setting with sparingly dotted small towns, Trigun initially seems like a silly comedy. However, its flashy gunfights set to an upbeat rock soundtrack soon give way to philosophical depth questioning morality.

Further, Vash’s traumatic history that earned him a legendary reputation reveals interesting heroic qualities of empathy, while his nemesis represents the other side of the coin. Trigun balances humor, action and emotional resonance for a memorable watch.

10) Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress (Image via Wit Studio)

A sudden emergence of undead corpselike beings contaminated by iron threaten humanity’s survival. After the fall of Station Aragane’s impenetrable walls meant to barricade survivors of the infection, master steam smith Ikoma joins other riders to seek asylum at Kongokaku, a massive moving fortress on rails protected by layered barricades.

Unfortunately, the virus infecting the region turns humans into kabane – aggressive undead zombies immune to blades, but prone to destruction when hit on their glowing “hearts.”

With intense action sequences punctuated by calm interludes to build characters, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress is a significant contribution to the post-apocalyptic anime genre, showcasing humanity's resilience and resourcefulness in adapting to a hostile world.

Conclusion

In conclusion, post-apocalyptic anime throws viewers straight into thrilling hostile environments, where characters face external threats and challenges unlike anything seen in modern society.

So, for fans who enjoy adrenaline-pumping stories but also desire thoughtful social commentary, these post-apocalyptic anime are sure to be right up their alley. The utter collapse of civilization as we know it, is ironically bound to make us value life, family, and hope all the more through the eyes of these incredible post-apocalyptic anime series.