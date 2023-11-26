10 Anime like Made in Abyss you must watch

Anime like Made in Abyss is hard to find because this series has a unique combination of adventure and dark moments, which is something that has become very poignant to a lot of fans. However, this is not to say that Made in Abyss was the first series to do this, and there are other series that explore similar themes, which is always worth taking into account.

Made in Abyss takes place in a fantasy setting, particularly on an island, and the main character, a little girl named Riko, decides to adventure into the Abyss, a place with several layers and a lot of threats. She makes friends along the way, of course, but also has to deal with a lot of tragedies and hurtful moments, which is why here people can find anime like Made in Abyss that can offer similar concepts and feelings.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for all the series on this list.

10 anime like Made in Abyss

1) Attack on Titan

An anime like Made in Abyss and a very popular one at that (Image via MAPPA).

It's funny to say that Attack on Titan is an anime like Made in Abyss because the former came out first, but the point still remains. This is one of the most popular anime series of all time, and its combination of fight scenes, world-building, animation, and characterization has been quite enjoyable to people all over the world.

The story takes place in a place that is surrounded by walls because there are Titans, these large, homicidal creatures, that keep the civilians from running free. Eren Yeager is a young man who wants to put an end to them and see what lies beyond the walls, but the story begins to unravel, and a lot of secrets change the entire focus of the series.

2) Hunter X Hunter

An anime like Made in Abyss because of the story progression (Image via Madhouse).

Hunter X Hunter is an anime like Made in Abyss because of how both stories progress: they start as very innocent-looking stories, with people expecting something very straightforward, and then they evolve into something a lot darker and more violent. Even the main characters, Riko and Gon, want to find their mother and father, respectively.

When it comes to the story, Gon Freecss is a young boy who wants to become a Hunter, a profession in this series' that is focused on exploring the world. He wants to do this to find his father, who abandoned him years ago, and Gon eventually makes a lot of friends along the way in this ever-expanding world while suffering a lot of setbacks.

3) Tower of God

An underrated anime like Made in Abyss (Image via Telecom Animation Film).

Tower of God has the distinction of not only being an anime like Made in Abyss but also originally being a manwha (basically a Korean manga). Its combination of dark fantasy and strong characterization made the series very popular, with the first season of the anime coming out back in 2020, and now the second season is set to be released in July 2024.

Bam is the protagonist of the series, and he is saved by a girl named Rachel, who is eventually called to the titular Tower, which leads to the former trying to find her. The Tower has a lot of different levels, and Bam has to fight his way to the top, which includes a lot of twists and turns, making the entire experience all the more exciting for the viewer.

4) Deca-Dence

A Sci-Fi-focused anime (Image via NUT).

Deca-Dence is an anime like Made in Abyss but also fairly different in the sense that it is more of a sci-fi approach to the survival genre in fiction. Be that as it may, it has a very solid story and animation, which is a shame that it didn't get a lot more hype when it came out back in 2020.

In this futuristic world, 90% of humanity was killed by a race of creatures known as Gadoll, and people have to hide in a place known as Deca-Dence. The main character of the series, Natsume, wants to become a Gear warrior to avenge her father's death after he was killed by the Gadoll during one of their attacks.

5) The Promised Neverland

An anime like Made in Abyss because of some major similarities (Image via CloverWorks).

The Promised Neverland is an anime like Made in Abyss because they both feature kids as the main protagonists, and both series have some dark undertones that slowly become more prominent as their stories progress. In that regard, the quality of the anime has been criticized after the first season, but every newcomer should form his or her own judgment about it.

Emma is a young girl who is the protagonist of the series and lives in an orphanage where she and other kids have everything at their disposal. They seem to be having a great life, but then they discover the true reason why they are being treated this way, which kickstarts the entire plot.

6) A Place Further than the Universe

An anime like Made in Abyss but much more lighthearted (Image via Madhouse).

A Place Further Than The Universe is an anime like Made in Abyss, not because of the dark elements or the tragedies but rather due to its friendship and adventure focus. This is something that makes it a very enjoyable journey and experience, especially because it explores the meaning of female friendship.

Tamaki is a high school girl who is bored with her life and wants to travel somewhere, which leads to her meeting Shirase, another girl whose mother disappeared on a trip to Antarctica. They bond with two other girls and decide to go on a journey to Antarctica, which proves to be a memorable experience for the four of them for several different reasons.

7) Kaiba

Another underrated gem (Image via Madhouse).

Madhouse ruled the anime industry with a lot of popular projects, but Kaiba is definitely one of its most underrated productions. The main character, Kaiba, wakes up one day without his memories, a photo of a girl, and a hole in his chest, which prompts him to travel across the galaxy to find the aforementioned girl and discover the truth about who he is.

This is an anime like Made in Abyss because memory loss and the quest for adventure, albeit one motivated by amnesia, are the main driving forces of the plot. This series also has a lot of heartfelt and emotional moments, making it a very underrated Madhouse production.

8) The original Dragon Ball

An anime like Made in Abyss... sort of (Image via Toei).

Saying that the original Dragon Ball is an anime like Made in Abyss is a massive stretch, but these two stories do have something in common: they both have kids as the main characters, and they both have a lot of adventure. And any chance to talk about the original Dragon Ball anime is always valid.

There are a lot of people who only watch Dragon Ball Z and stick with that, but the original series has its own charm. Not only is it a lot more comedy-focused, but it also has a lot more adventure and a lot of discovery, and the themes of self-improvement are always worth watching unfold.

9) Girls' Last Tour

A poignant series (Image via White Fox).

People can already tell that Girls' Last Tour is an anime like Made in Abyss because of the character designs and the aesthetic. Both series have very cute and innocent-looking designs for their respective stories and also share the characteristic of having poignant themes and tragedies.

The story of Girls' Last Tour is centered around two young girls who are traveling and exploring a town that was ravaged because of a past war. As they make their way through what remains of this town, they discover a lot of different things and also have some very powerful and compelling moments.

10) One Piece

One of anime's most popular shows (Image via Toei Animation).

Anime like Made in Abyss can cover different sides of the series' story and approach, and One Piece definitely covers the adventure side of things. In many ways, Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece is the definitive adventure anime and manga, which is why it has so many fans all over the world.

While a lot of newcomers might feel a bit intimidated by the sheer number of episodes that the anime has, it is still worth people's time. In terms of characterization, world-building, plot developments, awesome flashbacks, and many other things, One Piece has a lot going on.

It is a series that has been going strong for almost thirty years, and Oda doesn't seem to be stopping any time soon. Plus, if people love exploration and friendship, two themes that Made in Abyss explores heavily, then this anime is also perfect for that kind of audience.

Final thoughts

Made in Abyss is a popular series that has built a strong following because of the many interesting and compelling concepts that it explores. And many of these anime series are going to give fans of that story a lot to enjoy while the new season isn't out yet.

