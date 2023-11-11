Does Attack on Titan have an alternate ending? Explained

Attack on Titan’s ending has been very controversial with fans of the series. Many have begged for a retcon, become disappointed with the series, or written their own ideas of how it should’ve ended. A contributing factor to this is the existence of a second ending for the manga, added in during the tankoban volume release.

As the anime adaptation by Studio MAPPA comes to a close, many fans are now debating on there being yet another alternate ending. They are wondering especially as 'Volume 35' of the manga written by author Hajime Isayama is coming in 2024. So what is this supposed Attack on Titan alternate ending?

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for Attack on Titan.

Attack on Titan alternate ending, explained

One of the titans from the series. (Image via Studio MAPPA)

The original releases of Attack on Titan were featured in Bessatsu Shonen Magazine monthly. It ended with the notion that peace has returned to the world, the power of titans has faded, and peace is found between the warring Eldians and Marleyans.

The final few pages of this ending depict Mikasa reminiscing on Eren, who had ultimately become the final antagonist in one of the bigger twists of the series. Even after the atrocities he had committed, she still held regret and even love for him, and seemed to be visited by an embodiment of his will in the form of a bird. The implication is that he is finally free to roam the world.

However, the final volume release for the manga featured an extended ending. One where, despite the brief peace enjoyed with the end of the titans, at least until Mikasa's passing, war ends up returning to Paradis and ruining the peace.

Paradis is left in shambles, decaying into a post-apocalypse landscape of greenery. The only thing left standing is Eren’s grave, upon which a massive tree has grown, which a boy and his dog end up stumbling upon.

So this could be seen as an alternate ending, even if it is more of an extension to the existing ending. However, it's a very dour note to end on, essentially rendering Eren’s sacrifices pointless, and stands mostly for setting up for future adventures within its world.

Inevitably, dissatisfied fans would look to the anime to see if it too would have an alternate ending. Unfortunately for them, the anime did ultimately choose the latter ending, nothing having significantly changed from the volume 34 ending. Which brings it back to 'Volume 35.'

Attack on Titan Volume 35, a new ending?

Mikasa fantasizing a simpler reality with Eren. (Image via Studio MAPPA)

For fans excited to see if something new would come from volume 35, there’s not much hope there either. This new chapter from Isayama is not actually an Attack on Titan alternate ending, but rather a new story titled Bad Boy. While it does take place in the same world, it focuses on a new cast of characters and presumably a new scenario entirely.

‘Volume 35’ is actually just a bonus for buying the Attack on Titan art book it features in. For fans of the series, it seems they’ll have to make their own ending or just deal with the one they have.

The series will still be remembered for its large-scale fights and sudden twists, even if it is with the caveat that the ending may not be for everyone. Fans will have to see what Isayama has planned for Bad Boy to see what kind of world is left in the wake of the titans power fading.

