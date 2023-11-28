Is the Heavenly Delusion anime over? Status explained

The Heavenly Delusion anime was a solid adaptation that did justice to the shenanigans Maru and Kiruko go through while fully depecting the insanity of Masakazu Ishiguro's manga, which was something that a lot of fans have enjoyed. However, despite Production I.G. getting a lot of plaudits for this, Heavenly Delusion hasn't received any confirmation of a second season.

While the reception was very good by fans online, the sad part is that the Heavenly Delusion anime (and any other anime in the industry) doesn't get a second season simply because of good reviews. There are other factors that influence a series getting a second or at least a quick announcement, which is something that has affected even more popular franchises like MAPPA's Chainsaw Man or David Production's Fire Force.

The future of the Heavenly Delusion anime after the first season ended

The Heavenly Delusion anime did well in terms of reception online: Maru and Kiruko were a compelling duo, the world-building was solid, and there was much to explore in the series, which is why a lot of people felt that only 13 episodes weren't enough for a whole season. However, the season itself ended on June 24 this year, and there hasn't been any confirmation for a second one.

Most popular anime series often get a second season confirmed the moment after the first one ends or airs, but that hasn't been the case with Heavenly Delusion. One big argument could be the low Bluray sales, which raked up to 645 copies back in September, as that is a big deal in Japan, and even a series like Chainsaw Man was only viewed as a "moderate success" by the people in MAPPA Studio because of sharing a similar fate on that front.

So, as of this writing, there is no confirmation of a second season for the Heavenly Delusion anime, although it is also worth pointing out that the project itself hasn't been canceled either. A new season could be confirmed in the future, although there are examples like David Production's Fire Force, which had a third season confirmed a long time ago, and there hasn't been any progress on that front.

The future of the franchise

While the lack of confirmation for a second season of the Heavenly Delusion anime can be frustrating for a lot of fans, it is also worth not thinking from a binary perspective. The lack of announcement doesn't mean that the series is canceled or that it is not going to get an announcement, but rather that the future of the project is up in the air.

There is also an argument to be made that the people at Production I.G., if they continue being the studio for a potential second season, could be waiting for author Masakazu Ishiguro to develop the story in the manga. Considering that a good chunk of the manga was already adapted in the first season, the people in charge could be expecting the series to continue in the manga and have a lot more material to adapt.

Final thoughts

There is no clarity at the moment when it comes to the future of the Heavenly Delusion anime, so hopefully fans will get an answer in the near future. It would be a shame that such a well-received series doesn't get a second season.

