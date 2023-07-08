How Fire Force manga will be adapted in season 3, explained

The Fire Force manga, written and drawn by Atsushi Ohkubo, ended in February 2022 to much fanfare, but it left a gaping hole in the hearts of the fandom. Therefore, a lot of readers and viewers were expecting news about the anime adaptation, considering that the second season concluded two years ago and had a finale with a lot of suspense.

In that regard, it was recently announced that the Fire Force manga is going to be adapted into a third season of the anime, although there are a lot of different details that need to be taken into account regarding this adaptation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Fire Force manga series.

The Fire Force manga and everything we know about the third season of the anime

The announcement of a third season

As mentioned earlier, the ending of the Fire Force manga left a big hole in the fandom. The combination of the manga concluding and not having a regular update or follow-up in the anime adaptation made the franchise feel like it had reached a stalemate. On that front, the recent announcement of a third season was a big deal.

There wasn't a lot of certainty about whether David Productions or any other studio was going to continue adapting the series, so it was a very refreshing thing to see that the project was still ongoing. However, there is still room for a lot of different doubts regarding the series.

While it has been confirmed that Fire Force is going to return for a third season, there are no details available about the project in question. There is no information regarding the release date or whether the voice cast as well as crew from previous seasons is going to return or not.

What season 3 could cover from the Fire Force manga

The second season ended with the possibility of a larger conflict between the Evangelist and Company 8. Shinra Kusakabe was also training heavily to master "The Press of Death" in order to be a lot more capable to deal with the newer, stronger enemies that Company 8 was going to face. Another huge moment at the end of the second season was the death of Captain Hauge of Company 4.

While it is impossible to discover how much of the manga is going to be adapted in the third season, an extrapolation can be done to guess: Considering that the first season covered the first eleven volumes of the manga and the second season went all the way to volume 20, it can be interpreted that the third season could cover the final 14 volumes of the manga, although it might be less so it can be stretched to a fourth season.

Be that as it may, it can be argued that the third season is going to be focused on plots such as Company 8 being branded a terrorist organization, Company 1 allying with the Holy Sol Temple, and Shinra joining forces with the likes of the Joker. These are the most likely events to be adapted in the third season.

Final thoughts

The Fire Force manga was a massive success and the anime adaptation by David Production proved very well-received, so there is no surprise that the fandom wants to know more about the third season. However, as of this writing, there isn't a lot of information out there regarding what the follow-up to Fire Force is going to be.

