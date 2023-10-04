Will there be Heavenly Delusion season 2? Exploring renewal possibilities of the anime

Heavenly Delusion season 2 is in most anime fans' thoughts as the first season of the series made a very lasting impression. Masakazu Ishiguro's manga, now adapted by Production I.G., has this weird combination of absurd and fantastical elements that makes it a very unique experience to enjoy, as Tokio explores the world and wants to find heaven.

Sure, the first season did quite well in terms of making an impact to the audience, but this doesn't guarantee that Heavenly Delusion season 2 is going to happen. Most long term anime fans have had at least one series they liked that never got another season, with the likes of Magi and Fire Force being very good examples of that sad reality, so this series could follow the same fate.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Heavenly Delusion season 2.

A potential Heavenly Delusion season 2 and what the current state of affairs is

Simply put, there is no confirmation or announcement of Heavenly Delusion season 2 being a reality. Sure, the first season did well but the reality is that getting positive reviews or being liked by viewers is not enough to warrant another season, which can be frustrating for a lot of fans.

The anime did have a good first season and had positive reviews while also being available on Disney+'s streaming platform, at the moment, there is no confirmation of a season 2. There are a lot of factors, such as animation costs, how well the series did with DVD sales (something very important in Japan), ratings, and a lot of other things to make the second season of Heavenly Delusion a reality.

Considering that there is enough material in Masakazu Ishiguro's manga left to adapt and that the reception was positive enough, it seems very likely that this anime is going to get a second season. However, nothing is set in stone and there hasn't been any official announcement, so fans of Tokio and his friends would have to wait and see.

The premise and appeal of the series

While Heavenly Delusion season 2 is still in doubt, there is no denying that Production I.G. managed to do a very good job with the series. The story takes place in a world that has been ravaged and kids who were in an isolated facility are set free to witness this wasteland and try to find their place in the world.

The main character of the series, a girl named Tokio, wants to discover what has happened and also find a purpose in this world, but she is told that she is going to be saved by a girl who looks just like her. Meanwhile, this girl who looks like Tokio is traveling across this wasteland of a world with a boy named Maru.

The series depicts isolation, tragedy, and death in a very peculiar manner while also being quite endearing at the same time. The viewers have a lot of questions about what destroyed this world, and the combination of a wasteland with the mystery that this new reality has makes the protagonists' journey all the more engaging.

Final thoughts

Heavenly Delusion season 2, at least right now, is nowhere near being confirmed and that can be quite frustrating for a lot of fans. It makes sense, considering that the first season was very solid and Production I.G. deserve credit, but this is a waiting game that some series need to go through.

