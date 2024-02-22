On Thursday, February 22, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for the Isekai anime, New Gate, shared the first promotional video, which revealed the anime's April 2024 release date. Along with that, the short clip also unveiled new cast members for the series.

The New Gate anime is based on the eponymous light novel by Shinogi Kazanami. The light novel series was launched on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in 2013 before AlphaPolis acquired the rights to publish the series with Makai no Junin, KeG, and Akira Banpai's illustrations from December 2023. Twenty-two volumes have been published as of this writing.

New Gate Isekai anime will be released in April 2024

As mentioned earlier, the official team behind the Isekai anime, New Gate, streamed the first promotional video on Thursday, February 22, 2024, and announced that the anime will premiere in April 2024, on Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS channels. However, an exact date and time is yet to be revealed.

Nonetheless, the short clip has piqued fans' interest as it delves into the main storyline. The trailer begins with the protagonist, Shinya Kiritani, revealing how he is trapped inside a game called The New Gate, which is turned into a survival game for him.

Besides teasing the storyline, the promotional video shows Shinya's encounters with various supporting characters. Interestingly, the trailer previews the voice of Shinya "Shin" Kiritani, played by Kensho Ono.

Expand Tweet

Aside from the trailer, new cast members for the New Gate anime have been unveiled. Shunya Hiruma stars as Wilhelm Avis, while Akiho Suzumoto plays Millie's role. Kaori Ishihara, famous for playing Aladdin from Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic, will lend her skills to voice Rashia Luzel in the series.

These new voice actors will join the previously announced cast, who are Kensho Ono as Shinya Kiritani, Asami Seto as Schnee Raizar, Kaede Hondo as Tiera Lucent, and Mika Okasaki as Yuzuha.

Shin, as seen in the trailer (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab/Cloud Hearts)

Tamaki Nakatsu is directing the Isekai anime, with Hiroki Uchida supervising the scripts under the collaboration of the Yokohama Animation Lab and Cloud Hearts studios.

Itsuki Takemoto is in charge of the character designs, while Tatsuhiko Saiki, Yuya Mori, Tsugumi Tanaka, and Misaki Tsuchida are composing the series' music. Additionally, Mika Okasaki performs the anime's ending theme song, Kanataboshi.

Tiera Lucent, as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab/Cloud Hearts)

The anime centers around an online game called The New Gate, which has been transformed into a life-and-death struggle for the players. Yet, thanks to the strongest player Shin (Shinya Kiritani), other players believe that they will escape the dreaded game.

However, when Shin kills the final boss, he gets blinded by a mysterious light and finds himself transported 500 years into the future of the in-game world. With a strange new land on the horizon, the legendary Shin embarks on a journey.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.