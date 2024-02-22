Boruto: Two Blue Vortex - Will Boruto stop Jura before he can find Naruto? Explored

Ever since making his first appearance in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5, Jura has been a constant topic of discussion among fans, mainly due to him declaring his desire to kill and eat Naruto Uzumaki.

However, at the moment, he is unaware of the fact that the Seventh Hokage is trapped in another direction by Kawaki, which ironically comes as a relief to some, considering that Jura is being built up as an overwhelmingly powerful villain of the series.

As such, fans have been wondering if the son of the Seventh Hokage, Boruto Uzumaki, will be able to prevent Jura from further endangering his father's life.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga and reflects the writer's opinions. Reader's discretion is advised.

Exploring the possibility of Boruto facing off against Jura before he can kill Naruto in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

As it is known to every manga reader by now, Boruto Uzumaki has grown exponentially powerful following the timeskip in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga. Currently, his strength and skill far outclass that of majority of the characters, as he underwent rigorous training under Sasuke Uchiha to get to where he is today.

However, in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5, readers may have witnessed the introduction of an even more powerful entity named Jura.

Jura is a Shinju/self-aware God Tree who was created from the chakra of an unidentified individual. His birth is directly tied to Code and the splitting of the Ten-Tails. He essentially serves as the leader of the self-aware God Trees, who were all based on real people who became a target of the Claw Grimes.

In chapter 5 of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, shortly after Jura was introduced, he relayed to Matsuri that each of the God Trees had individual consciousnesses despite being a single existence. Additionally, he declared that instead of going after the Otsutsuki, he had the instinctive desire to kill and eat Naruto Uzumaki so that he could consume his chakra.

This was the most shocking revelation of the chapter, as fans now feared for the life of their beloved character. However, he is currently under the protection of Kawaki, who has sealed him and his wife in a dimension where time does not move, which is not known by Jura.

Furthermore, in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7, Jura proclaimed that he couldn't find the answer he was seeking from the books. Therefore, he made up his mind to look for Naruto. As such, it is expected that in the upcoming few chapters of the manga, Jura would attack the Hidden Leaf Village in search of the Seventh Hokage.

Although he is safe for now, fans fear that Naruto's life would be in grave danger if Jura is not taken out of the equation sooner rather than later. If he does end up paying a visit to the Hidden Leaf Village, he is likely to face off against Kawaki.

As of now, the extent of Jura's abilities is still a mystery. However, its expected that he would be incredibly powerful as he likely possesses the same abilities as Isshiki Otsutsuki. Therefore, it would make more sense narratively for Boruto to find and prevent Jura from posing a potential threat to his father's life.

Considering that he is being built up to be a major villain of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex series, one can expect Boruto and Jura to face off in the upcoming few chapters of the manga. Although its just speculation at this point, Jura would likely overpower Boruto in a fight, despite the latter's exponential progression.

That said, Boruto would need to put an end to the former at any cost, if he wants to guarantee the safety of Naruto. What actually goes down during their potential showdown only remains to be seen.

Final thoughts

Ever since his introduction in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5, fans have been awaiting a potential confrontation between Jura and the son of the Seventh Hokage. While Naruto himself may not make his return to the story anytime soon, it would be safe to assume that his son may come across the leader of the God Trees sometime soon.