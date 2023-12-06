Boruto's final enemy will be an intergalactic God (and this theory proves it)

Despite not being as universally loved as its predecessor, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has completely changed the power dynamics of the Naruto franchise. Over the years, it has featured some overwhelmingly powerful antagonists, especially the members of the Otsutsuki clan.

Originating from an otherworldly realm, the Otsutsuki clan is known for their tremendous strength and destructive powers. Over the course of the series, fans have witnessed the threats posed by monsters like Momoshiki Otsutsuki and Isshiki Otsutsuki, who are two of the strongest members of the infamous clan.

So far, only five members of the clan have appeared in the series. According to a popular fan theory on social media, the series might be heading towards a final battle between Boruto Uzumaki and Shibai Otsutsuki, an intergalactic God, who has been revered as the strongest being in the entire franchise.

Is Boruto building up a final battle featuring Shibai Otsutsuki in the future? Explained

At the beginning of the series, viewers witnessed a brief scene where Boruto Uzumaki could be seen facing off against Kawaki in the future. This scene created the impression among fans that Boruto's final fight in the series would indeed be against Kawaki, who was shown to be the adopted brother of the former.

However, a popular fan theory on X (formerly known as Twitter) suggested that despite the foreshadowing, Boruto's actual final fight might be against an intergalactic Otsutsuki God, Shibai Otsutsuki.

Shibai was recently introduced in the series as the God of the Otsutsuki clan, whose power dwarfs that of pretty much every character in the entire franchise. It was stated that he existed about a millennia ago and had the same thirst for power as the other Otsutsuki members. In his quest for possessing tremendous strength, he went from planet to planet, draining their power by consuming their chakra fruits.

His thirst for power resulted in the absolute destruction of countless planets. As he kept consuming the chakra fruits, he eventually possessed unparalleled power in the entire universe. It was believed that he came to Earth at one point. However, Shibai had become too powerful to exist simply as a mortal being.

Due to his tremendous power, he transcended to a whole different level of existence and essentially became a God. Although the rest of the Otsutsuki members are severely powerful, none of them became Gods like Shibai. Apparently, Isshiki aimed to possess power similar to Shibai as well, but failed to do so.

Therefore, Shibai Otsutsuki is undoubtedly the strongest being in the entirety of the Naruto franchise. Seeing how he is quite literally a God, it's hard to imagine anyone standing up to him. However, as the fan theory suggests, the ending of the series might be building towards an epic showdown between Boruto and Shibai.

According to the theory, during the three-year time skip, readers got to see Boruto get a vision of the world being in danger like never before. This might be a foreshadowing of Shibai, who might end up being the final antagonist of the series. His existence was confirmed by Momoshiki Otsutsuki, who resides inside Boruto, as he went on to say that Shibai currently exists in a whole other dimension.

Perhaps due to his vision of the imminent future, Boruto has become more serious and level-headed in the manga recently. It's possible that he is preparing himself for the threat posed by the Otsutsuki God, who is currently being hinted at as the final threat to the world.

Furthermore, Masashi Kishimoto, the mangaka of the series, gave the post-time skip Boruto, the title of 'God Killer.' Although the nickname might be due to him killing Momoshiki, it might also be a foreshadowing of how he would end the existence of the literal God of the Otsutsuki clan.

Since Kishimoto has brought Shibai Otsutsuki into the story, it is expected that he has plans to include him in a more direct way in the narrative. The theory of him being the final antagonist of the series is certainly an interesting one. As for how the son of the 7th Hokage is expected to stand up to a literal God, it remains to be seen in the ongoing manga.

