Boruto's new power-up can make Sage mode look like child's play

Boruto Uzumaki's growth in the series has been nothing short of spectacular to witness. Ever since he defeated Momoshiki, his fate has been completely rewritten. Possessing a Karma, he became a vessel for Momoshiki's resurrection and would soon be taken over by the Otsutsuki.

However, his "death" in previous chapters interrupted the process. When he died, 82% of Momoshiki's data was extracted from him. Forced to save himself, the Otsutsuki combined that data with Boruto's remaining 18%. With the extraction complete, Momoshiki couldn't resurrect himself, and the blonde boy's body became one of the celestials as the Otsutsukification sped up.

This gave him a major power boost and several new abilities. Being an Otsutsuki, the Uzumaki now has access to all of Momoshiki's powers and battle experience, which makes him way more powerful than an average shinobi.

With 75 chapters out, he is still learning his new abilities, as there is still a lot to discover. Given whatever happened to him, fans have begun wondering how Boruto's powers would fare against Naruto's Sage Mode.

Sage Mode pales in front of Boruto's new power-ups

What is Sage Mode?

According to Naruto, Sage Mode was an empowered state achieved by blending natural energy with chakra, thus creating Senjutsu Chakra. It granted users access to the world's natural force, thereby opening up new techniques to them. It also aided in powering up existing techniques with the new Senjutsu Chakra.

Naruto in his Toad Sage Mode (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sage Mode was known to be taught at Mount Myōboku by the toads and at Ryūchi Cave by the snakes. Improper attempts at using Sage Mode could have disastrous results, such as the user turning to stone (taking in too much natural energy). But once mastered, it dramatically boosted the user's stats and granted them enhanced speed, strength, reflexes, durability, Ninjutsu, Taijutsu, and Genjutsu.

Shinobi like Naruto Uzumaki, Hashirama Senju, Kabuto Yakushi, and Orochimaru utilized Sage Mode to gain an edge over their opponents.

Boruto's abilities

Naruto takes on his son with his Karma active (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto received a significant upgrade after becoming an Otsutsuki vessel. As mentioned before, he gained access to all of Momoshiki's moves and abilities, such as flight (not seen yet), jutsu absorption, the Dojutsu of Byakugan, and many others which are yet to be revealed.

In the battle against Boro, when Momoshiki took over the Uzumaki boy's body, a glimpse of the extent of his powers was seen. He easily pummeled the Kara member and effortlessly created a giant Rasengan.

Momoshiki Otsutsuki (image via Studio Pierrot)

Having 82% of Momoshiki Otsutsuki within him implies that Boruto should now be an Otsutsuki-level character himself. What's more, as Code mentioned, having a Karma made it possible for the user to gain years of experience from the Otsutsuki without any past fighting experience. This implies that the blonde boy is probably as skilled as Momoshiki.

And this isn't even half of it. Alongside Kawaki, he is still learning what he is capable of, so there is further scope for him to become even stronger. However, the only difference between him and Kawaki is that Isshiki Otsutsuki's soul doesn't exist within Kawaki, but Momoshiki is still alive within Boruto.

Final Thoughts

Boruto Uzumaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

No doubt Naruto's Sage Mode was impressive. Although tough to master, once done, the results push the user miles ahead of their competition and give them a pretty substantial boost.

But when comparing it to the Otsutsuki power-up, it does fall short. Otsutsuki powers have no time limit, and more importantly, they offer a much wider range of abilities that are far superior to Sage Mode. Thus, the latter would not be able to compete with these new Otsutsuki power-ups.

