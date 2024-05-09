Sword of the Demon Hunter anime announces release date and more with a new visual

On Thursday, May 9, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the Sword of the Demon Hunter anime announced that the series will premiere on June 27, 2024, with a one-hour special episode. Along with this announcement, the staff revealed the names of more cast members and unveiled a new key visual.

Produced by Yokohama Animation Lab, the Sword of the Demon Hunter anime serves as an adaptation of the eponymous historical fantasy light novel series, written by Moto'o Nakanishi, and illustrated by Tamaki. Futabasha has serialized the light novel series from 2019 to 2023, collecting 14 volumes.

Sword of the Demon Hunter anime will be released on June 27, 2024, with a one-hour episode

As mentioned earlier, the official staff for the Sword of the Demon Hunter anime announced on Thursday that the historical fantasy anime will debut on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS-Fuji TV on June 27, 2024, with a one-hour premiere episode. The exact time and the number of episodes for the anime haven't been disclosed yet.

Along with this announcement, the official team shared a new key visual for the anime, which depicts the main character, Jinta, holding a sword. Besides him, the illustration features his sister, Suzune, the Assimilation Demon, the Clairvoyant Demon, and Shirayuki.

Cast and staff for the anime

Jinta's silhouette, as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Aside from revealing the release date and the new visual, the staff for the Sword of the Demon Hunter anime announced two new cast members. Hiroshi Shirokuma, the renowned VA, voices Doga no Oni or the Assimilation Demon.

The anime's official site describes the character as a muscular demon with two horns. Hiroshi-san is joined by Yui Kondo, who plays the role of Tomi no Kijo or the Clairvoyant Demon. She's a demon who can look into the future and far distances.

The key visual for the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Both Yui-san and Hiroshi-san will join the previously announced cast members, who are Taku Yashiro as Jinta, Saori Hayami as Shirayuki, and Reina Ueda as Suzune. More cast members will likely be revealed at a later date.

Coming to the staff, Kazuya Aiura is directing the Sword of the Demon Hunter anime at the Yokohama Animation Lab, with Taro Ikegami designing the characters. Deko Akao is enlisted as the script supervisor, while Keiichi Hirokawa, Ryuichi Takada, and Kuniyuki Takahashi from MONACA are the music composers.

The plot of the anime

Based on the Moto'o Nakanishi's light novel series, Sword of the Demon Hunter anime is set in the Edo period, where Jinta and his sister, Suzune escape from their home and find refuge in a mountain village.

Later, Jinta grows up to become a master swordsman and swears to protect the village's priestess, Shirayuki. However, when he confronts a demon in a forest, he learns a grave truth about himself. Thus, the anime showcases an epic fantasy adventure, where Jinta must hunt down demons to protect his loved ones.

