RuriDragon chapter 13 release date and time, where to read, and more

RuriDragon chapter 13 is scheduled to be released on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 12 am JST on Shueisha's digital platforms, according to the official website of MANGA Plus. However, international readers can access the chapter earlier on May 12 due to the differences in time zones.

In the previous chapter of RuriDragon, Ruri Aoki joined the Sports Day Action Committee after being asked by her homeroom teacher. However, she later learned that Maeda, who doesn't like her much, would become her partner in the committee. Given how the chapter ended, fans are now awaiting the release of RuriDragon chapter 13.

RuriDragon chapter 13 release date and time for all time zones

As per MANGA Plus and Viz Media's official websites, RuriDragon chapter 13 will be released on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, due to the varying time zones, most manga readers outside Japan can access the chapter earlier on May 12, 2024.

Notably, the manga is returning after three weeks, following its bi-weekly schedule and Golden Week break. The release date and time for RuriDragon chapter 13, according to their corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, May 12 8 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, May 12 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, May 12 3 pm Central European Time Sunday, May 12 4 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, May 12 8:30 pm Philippine Standard Time Sunday, May 12 11 pm Japanese Standard Time Monday, May 13 12 am Australian Central Standard Time Monday, May 13 12:30 am

Where to read RuriDragon chapter 13?

Ruri, as seen in the manga (Image via Masaoki Shindo/Shueisha)

Manga lovers can read RuriDragon chapter 13 in digital format on the Shonen Jump+ application, the MANGA Plus website, the MANGA Plus application, and Viz Media's official site. The series won't be released in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since it has been shifted to the digital format.

Only the first and latest three chapters will be available for free on these platforms, except the Shonen Jump+ app, where manga enthusiasts would require a monetary subscription to read all chapters. Likewise, they need to subscribe to MANGA Plus to read beyond those six free chapters.

RuriDragon chapter 12 recap

Chapter 12, titled Making Something Fun for Everyone, begins with Ruri Aoki's homeroom teacher urging her to join the Sports Day Action Committee club. He reveals it will be the perfect club for Ruri to join, especially because she doesn't like physical activities.

Moreover, he reminds the girl that she can only participate in such events thrice throughout her high school life. When Ruri still doesn't feel up to the task, her homeroom teacher says he will let her know the materials for the mid-term exam.

Undoubtedly, the dragon girl couldn't refuse such an enticing offer. During the lunch break, she reveals everything to her friends, who cannot believe Ruri joining a club. Later, Ruri learns that another person has joined the club, and it's none other than Akari Maeda, the girl who doesn't like her.

Ruri Aoki, as seen in the manga (Image via Masaoki Shindo/Shueisha)

She finally musters up the courage to ask Maeda why she evades her. However, the light-haired girl's cryptic answers infuriate Ruri. A fight could have started if it hadn't been for a student who intervened.

Following that, Ruri and Maeda go to the club and introduce themselves as the new members. The President and the Vice President of the club then begin to discuss the club's activities.

Finally, the chapter ends with Maeda confessing to Ruri that she doesn't like her because she (Ruri) doesn't care about other people.

What to expect in RuriDragon chapter 13? (speculative)

Maeda, as seen in the manga (Image via Masaoki Shindo/Shueisha)

Given how the latest chapter ended, RuriDragon chapter 13 will likely show Ruri's reactions to Maeda's reason for not liking her.

The latest chapter revealed Ruri's bad habit of forgetting Maeda's name, which can be a definite reason why the girl feels Ruri Aoki is inconsiderate to others.

Besides that, RuriDragon chapter 13 may show how the dragon girl handles the club activities. In any case, fans can stay hyped for another wonderful chapter this week.

