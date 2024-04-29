Kagurabachi chapter 32 release date and time, where to read, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 32 will be released on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #24, according to the official MANGA Plus website. However, due to the differences in time zones, international fans can read the chapter earlier on May 12, 2024.

In the previous chapter of Kagurabachi, Chihiro Rokuhira confronted the leader of Hishaku and learned the shocking reason behind the infamous organization killing his father, Kunishige Rokuhira.

The Hishaku leader also confessed to Chihiro why he put up the Shinuchi to the Rakuzaichi auction. However, given how the chapter ended on a cliffhanger, fans cannot wait to find out what happens next in Kagurabachi chapter 32.

Kagurabachi chapter 32 release date and time

According to MANGA Plus, Kagurabachi chapter 32 is slated to release on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 12 AM JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 24th issue.

However, due to varying time zones, most fans outside Japan can digitally access the chapter earlier on May 12. Notably, the manga is on a forced break this week due to the Golden Week in Japan.

The release dates and timings for Kagurabachi chapter 32, according to their corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, May 12 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, May 12 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, May 12 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, May 12 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, May 12 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, May 12 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, May 13 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, May 13 12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 32?

Chihiro, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Manga lovers outside Japan can digitally read Kagurabachi chapter 32 for free on multiple Shueisha-affiliated platforms, such as the MangaPlus website, Shonen Jump+ App, Viz Media's website, and the MangaPlus app.

Only the first and the latest three chapters are available for free on these platforms, except for the Shonen Jump+ application, where fans would need a subscription to access every chapter.

Kagurabachi chapter 31 recap

Kagurabachi chapter 31 titled, Greeting, Kicks off with the Hishaku member addressing Chihiro Rokuhira, telling him that he has grown up. Enraged, Chihiro charges at the Hishaku member, who reveals himself as the infamous organization's leader.

A fight begins, and Chihiro realizes he's no match for him. The Hishaku's leader easily corners him without even using sorcery. Meanwhile, the auction for the Shinuchi blades begins above.

Kyora Sazanami reveals the merchandise and recounts a tale concerning the blade. According to Kyora, Japan succumbed to chaos eighteen years ago when they were attacked by an "enemy."

The Hishaku's leader, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Although the sorcerers from all over Japan united against a common enemy, they still couldn't do anything, until Kunishige Rokuhira forged the Enchanted Blades. While the five blades tilted the war in their favor, the sixth one (Shinuchi), guided the country's victory.

On the other side, Chihiro Rokuhira interrogates the Hishaku's leader, even though he is captured. He shouts at him, asking why he killed his father. The sorcerer reveals that he did everything so that he could wield the Shinuchi. He also declares a war against Chihiro.

Kyora Sazanami revealing the Shinuchi at the auction (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

He also explains that he put the Shinuchi up for auction as part of his master plan. Chihiro cannot understand how the auction is related to the Hishaku's leader wielding the blade.

Nevertheless, he remembers his resolve not to let anyone with the corrupted hands hold the Enchanted Blades. Yet when the sorcerer provokes Chihiro, the trauma starts to kick in.

However, Chihiro regains his conviction and surpasses his limits to deepen his bond with the dying Cloud Gouger and awaken a new power. The chapter ends with Chihiro chanting "Mei: Shred."

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 32? (speculative)

Chihiro Rokuhira, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 32 will showcase Chihiro Rokuhira's fightback against the Hishaku leader. According to the latest chapter's ending, he has awakened a new power of the Cloud Gouger blade.

Since it's similar to his Enten Blade's Kuro: Shred, Chihiro will demonstrate a destructive version of the Cloud Gouger's lightning with Mei: Shred. Yet, he will still likely succumb to a defeat. As such, Hiyuki or someone else may come to his rescue.

