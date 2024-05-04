That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 54 release date and time, where to watch, and more

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 54 will be released on Friday, May 10, 2024, at 11 pm JST on Nippon Television, according to the anime's site. After airing on the local networks, the episode will be globally available for streaming on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and other streaming platforms.

The previous episode of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime saw Hinata's meeting with her comrades unfold. She received their reports and also disclosed the Goddess Luminous' message.

The episode witnessed an interesting twist at the end. Given how the latest installment ended, fans can hardly wait for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 54.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 54 release date and time

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 54 is scheduled to be released on Friday, May 10, 2024, at 11 pm JST, according to the anime's site and original release schedule. However, due to the differences in the simulcast timings, the episode will be available worldwide after a one-hour delay from the broadcast time.

The release dates and timings for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 54, according to their corresponding time zones, are here as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Friday, May 10 8:30 AM Central Standard Time Friday, May 10 10:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Friday, May 10 11:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Friday, May 10 12:30 PM British Summer Time Friday, May 10 4:30 PM Central European Summer Time Friday, May 10 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, May 10 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Friday, May 10 11 PM Australian Central Daylight Time Saturday, May 11 1 AM

Where to watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 54?

Hinata, as seen in the anime (Image via 8Bit)

Japanese audiences can watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 54 on Nippon Television's Friday Anime Night programming slot. Meanwhile, anime enthusiasts outside Japan can catch the episode on the Crunchyroll platform.

Besides Crunchyroll, fans from subcontinental countries can stream That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 54 for free on Muse Asia's YouTube Channel. Additionally, the episode will be available on Netflix, Bilibili Global, Aniplus TV, CatchPlay and other platforms in selected regions.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 53 recap

The episode kicks off with Hinata receiving the reports from her Paladin comrades. Having inspected the Jura Tempest, Ritus informs her leader that Rimuru may truly want to create a land where human beings can co-exist with the monsters. Yet, she couldn't witness Veldora because the Sealed Cave was forbidden for entry.

Other Paladins give their reports to Hinata following Ritus. Saare informs the Western Holy Church's leader about an imminent Civil War in the Falmuth kingdom, with the new king favoring the Eastern merchants.

Hinata orders Saare and Grenda to look into the matter more. During the meeting, she also reveals the Goddess Luminous' message. The episode shows Hinata forbidding his comrades to attack Rimuru Tempest, considering that he holds control of Veldora.

Hinata's meeting in episode 53 (Image via 8Bit)

Even though it stirs up a commotion, Hinata firmly reminds them that the Goddess' words are absolute. Later, she informs everyone of her plans to talk things through with Rimuru to come to a peaceful resolution.

At that moment, her meeting is interrupted by the arrival of Reyhiem, the Western Holy Church's Archbishop. Hinata notices that the legendary Clerics have accompanied Reyhiem. They assure her that they mean no harm, as they have simply arrived to hear Reyhiem's reports.

The archbishop recounts the horrors of the war, including Rimuru Tempest's astonishing deeds. Later, he hands over a crystal ball containing slime's message to Hinata. Instead of being a peaceful message, the crystal ball shows Rimuru inviting the Holy Church's leader to a duel.

Hinata finds Rimuru's message in the episode (Image 8Bit)

Although slightly confused, Hinata accepts the duel. She receives a sword called Dragonbuster from the Clerics, who wish her well-being. Even though Hinata's close comrades forbid her from going, she follows her decision.

Meanwhile, at Jura Tempest, Rimuru's messenger reports to him about Hinata approaching the country with hostile intent. The slime cannot believe that his message about peaceful resolution didn't work.

At the same time, Diablo reports Reyhiem's death. The episode ends with Rimuru wondering why there's so much commotion.

What to expect in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 54? (speculative)

Rimuru, as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 54 is titled Approaching Threat, according to the title preview at the end of the latest episode. Considering Hinata is being manipulated, the episode will showcase her confrontation with Rimuru Tempest.

As such, fans can expect the episode to contain action scenes. Besides that, the episode may probe into Diablo digging up more information about Reyhiem's death.

