RuriDragon chapter 12: Release date and time, where to read, and more

RuriDragon chapter 12 will be digitally published on Shueisha's digital platform Shonen Jump+ on Monday, April 22, 2024, at 12 am JST, according to several Shueisha-affiliated platforms. However, due to varying time zones, international fans can read the chapter earlier on April 21, 2024.

In the previous chapter of RuriDragon, Ruri Aoki went to school and showcased to her friends how she could somewhat control her static abilities. At the same time, she learned from her teacher about the upcoming sports day in which she would have to participate.

RuriDragon chapter 12 release date and time for all regions

As per Shueisha's MangaPlus and Viz Media site, RuriDragon chapter 12 will be released after three weeks on Monday, April 22, 2024, at 12 am JST. The three-week break is due to the manga's transformation to a completely digital format.

The release date and timings for RuriDragon chapter 12, according to their corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, April 21 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, April 21 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, April 21 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, April 21 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, April 21 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, April 21 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, April 22 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, April 22 12:30 AM

Where to read RuriDragon chapter 12

Ruri, as seen in the manga (Image via Masaoki Shindo/Shueisha)

RuriDragon chapter 12 will be exclusively released in digital format for global audiences on the Shonen Jump+ app, Viz Media's official site, the MangaPlus app, and the MangaPlus website.

Author Masaoki Shindo posted a tweet on Monday, April 1, 2024, that his manga would follow a bi-weekly format starting chapter 12 and transform into a fully digital title.

Fans can also read RuriDragon chapter 12 on MangaPlus, where only the first and the latest three chapters are free. They have to purchase a monetary subscription to read every chapter of this manga.

RuriDragon chapter 11 recap

Chapter 11, titled No Rest for High Schoolers, begins with Ruri going to school on a rainy day. She meets her classmate, Yuka, who asks her about her weekend. Ruri tells her about the "intense training" she had with her mother and explains that she may not have to worry about the static discharge for a while.

Kashiro greets them at the school gate and flaunts her new hairstyle. In the hallway, Ruri meets Maeda, who ignores her. The dragon girl feels she may have wronged her somehow.

Ruri and her friends, as seen in the chapter (Image via Masaoki Shindo/Shueisha)

The class begins, and the teacher makes a few announcements. He reveals that the training for the upcoming sports day will begin soon. At the same time, he informs the students about the mid-term exams.

Since Ruri was absent for a long time, she didn't know about the sports day. Her classroom teacher then tells her to meet him at the office later. The chapter then shows Ruri Aoki showcasing her electric discharge to her friends.

Ruri shows her electro-static discharge (Image via Masaoki Shindo/Shueisha)

The dragon girl explains to her friends that her body has an organ that stores electricity from the air. Moreover, if it builds up, it acts as a poison to her body. Hence, the electricity leaks out in the form of static discharge. Later, she goes to her homeroom teacher's office.

He tells Ruri that her mother has already informed him about her "electrostatic discharge" condition. He also talks about the upcoming sports day and asks Ruri whether she would like to join the sports day action committee.

What to expect in RuriDragon chapter 12

Ruri Aoki, as seen in the manga (Image via Masaoki Shindo/Shueisha)

RuriDragon chapter 12 will likely reveal whether or not Ruri decides to join the Sports Day action committee. Although she doesn't like to participate in outdoor activities, she will probably join if her friends also agree. The chapter may also reveal more about Ruri's dragon traits.

