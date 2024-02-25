8 historical anime set in the Edo period

Historical anime series have always been an acquired taste among the anime fandom as these anime series follow relatively slow pacing with more detailed character development than normal.

Throughout history, the 'historical' genre has been combined with some other genres to make anime fans consume history in a fun way. The Edo period was one of the Japanese eras during which most anime series occurred.

The Edo period of Japanese history is characterized by the rapid growth of the economy, popularization of arts and culture (like calligraphy), and many other things, which can be the reason why this era is so popular in anime series. This article will discuss some of the best historical anime series set during the era of Japanese history.

Mononoke, Gintama, and 6 other historical anime series that take place during the Edo Period of Japanese history

1) Gintama

Gintoki as seen in the anime (Image via SUnrise)

Gintama is one of the best comedy and historical anime series that takes place in the Edo Period of Japanese history. This anime is one of the most popular historical anime series, captivating fans with its hilarious writing and funny jokes.

The anime series tells the tale of Gintoki, an eccentric man who lives in Japan and is taken over by powerful aliens named Amanto. Gintoki spends his life helping others in their eccentric jobs with his two friends and a pet dog, as every day is a new adventure filled with comedy.

2) House of Five Leaves

Akitsu as seen in the anime (Image via Manglobe)

The House of Five Leaves follows a 90s animation style, a historical anime series set in the Edo Period. The anime series is known for its smooth plot progression and aesthetic visuals that captivate everyone's eyes.

The anime series follows Masanosuke Akitsu, a talented swordsman who is held back by his shy nature. One day, Yaichi, a carefree man, hires Akitsu and introduces him to a bunch of outlaws called the Five Leaves.

While staying with these criminals, Akitsu questions his methods and gets curious about the outlaws he works with. So, he decides to stay with them for the time being while also learning about the motivations of the Five Leaves.

3) Mononoke

Medicine seller as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Mononoke is one of the best horror anime series, which follows a classic art style and storytelling. The series is a historical anime that takes place in the Edo Period and is oddly reminiscent of ancient times with its vague background designs.

The series tells the tale of Medicine Seller, a young master of the occult, who goes around town to town looking for Mononoke (evil spirits). As soon as he crosses paths with such a creature, he has to learn about Mononoke. After this, he transforms into a demon-like creature that exorcises the evil spirit.

4) Blade of the Immortal

Manji as seen in the anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Blade of the Immortal is a remake of the original anime series released in 2008 with better animation quality and a production team. It is also a historical anime series that introduced a twist of immortality to the classical history synopsis.

The anime series follows Manji, a swordsman known as the Hundred Man Killer. What people don't know about him is that he is immortal and has been given the task of killing 100 evil men in atonement for 100 innocent men he killed in the past. His journey continues as he is accompanied by a little girl who is out there to take revenge for her parent's murder.

5) Samurai Champloo

Mugen as seen in the anime (Image via Manglobe)

Samurai Champloo is a historical anime series that combines ancient history with modern-day hip-hop, creating a perfect symphony for viewers to enjoy. The series might not represent the Edo period accurately, but it is a perfect choice for someone just getting into this genre.

The anime series concerns Fu, a former part-time worker, traveling with two expert swordsmen, Mugen and Jin. The former masters classical swordsmanship while the latter combines it with hip-hop. They are traveling to find a man for Fu who smells like sunflowers, and his identity remains a mystery.

6) Katanagatari

Yasuri as seen in the anime (Image via White Fox)

Katanagatari is a historical anime series that is not part of the Monogatari series but shares the same author, Nishio Ishin. The series adapts the 12 volumes of the original novel series, combining aesthetic visuals with amazing music.

The series follows Yasuri, a trained martial artist, and Togame, a young strategist. Together, they are out on a hunt for the twelve renowned swords that are said to give supernatural powers.

7) Amatsuki

Rikugou as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Amatsuki is a time-travel historical anime series that is less history-forward than the other anime series on this list because it follows a protagonist who hates history. It's not much for history-genre lovers, but it's still a good watch.

The anime follows Todoroki, a high school student who hates history and fails. To do a supplementary report, he is sent to a high-tech museum that simulates the Edo period of Japanese history. Unfortunately, Todoroki gets stuck in this simulation. As the story progresses, Todoroki learns about the simulation and the high-tech museum that created it.

8) Hell's Paradise

Gabimaru as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Hell's Paradise is an action-gore-centered historical anime series combining amazing visuals and an intriguing storyline. The anime series can be considered the best recommendation for someone who is just getting into this genre, as the series isn't too history-forward and has everything modern anime fans want in an anime.

The anime series follows Gabimaru, a shinobi who is caught fleeing his death sentence after being exposed by Sagiri, an executioner. He is doing so to help his wife survive. Sagiri offers him an opportunity to pardon all of his sins by traveling to Shinsekyo with her and obtaining the Elixir of Life. As the journey continues, the true colors of Gabimaru come out as things keep getting strange on Shinsekyo.

