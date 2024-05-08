The 24th issue of Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday shared a visual on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, to announce that Detective Conan's author, Gosho Aoyama's Yaiba manga series will receive a new anime adaptation (remake).

A new website and X handle have been opened to further reveal that Gosho-san will be supervising this anime project.

Notably, Gosho Aoyama's titular manga series was serialized in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday from 1988 to 1993, with its chapters collected into 24 tankobon volumes.

The upcoming anime adaptation will be the second one, following the 52-episode anime series, titled Kenyu Dentesu Yaiba, which aired from 1993 to 1994. Unfortunately, no pertinent details such as the release date, cast and staff, or production house have been revealed.

Detective Conan author's Yaiba manga series has been green-lit for anime

On Wednesday, May 8, 2024, the #24 issue of Shogakukan's shonen manga magazine, Weekly Shonen Sunday, revealed with a special illustration that Detective Conan's creator, Gosho Aoyama's Yaiba manga series is receiving a new anime adaptation.

The author is chiefly supervising the anime's production. Notably, a new website and X (formerly Twitter) account were created to share a promotional video and visual. The PV basically confirms the anime's production and features the hand-drawn commemorative visual.

The illustration, which has been drawn by Gosho Aoyama-san, features the protagonist holding a blade in his hand. He appears in traditional Japanese attire, bearing a resolved look. Several blades can be seen surrounding the young samurai in the visual.

The commemorative visual for the anime (Image via @YAIBA_PR/X)

Comments from Gosho Aoyama have also arrived on the website and X handle. The esteemed manga urged the audience to watch the anime, even if they don't know about the series. Notably, the special video, which commemorates the anime adaptation, also contains the author's comments.

However, no essential facts regarding the anime's release date, cast and staff, or production house have been disclosed as of this writing. As such, fans can look forward to future updates from the anime's official staff. Nevertheless, the announcement has already left fans intrigued.

The upcoming anime will be the second adaptation, following the 52-episode series, which ran from 1993 to 1994 on TV Tokyo. Notably, the main character has been referenced several times in Gosho-san's Detective Conan Series. The young Samurai even appeared in the OVA, Conan vs. Kid vs. Yaiba - The Grand Battle for the Treasure Sword.

Notably, the upcoming anime will follow the titular hero, Yaiba Kurogane, a young Samurai who returns to Japan after training with his father in the jungle. In Japan, Kurogane encounters his rival Onimaru Takeshi. The samurai embarks on a captivating adventure when his rival acquires the Legendary Demon Blade.

