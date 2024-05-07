Tougen Anki anime confirmed for 2025 with PV and visual

Tougen Anki anime has been officially green-lit for production, according to the anime's staff on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. The dark fantasy anime will premiere in 2025. Along with this information, the staff has revealed details regarding the anime's main cast through a trailer and unveiled a key visual.

Tougen Anki anime is based on Yura Urushibara's eponymous dark fantasy manga series. The author launched the manga in Akita Shoten's Weekly Shonen Champion magazine, where it has been serialized since June 2020.

Notably, the manga has collected 19 volumes as of this writing, with the 20th slated to release on May 8, 2024.

On Tuesday, May 7, 2024, a new website and X account were opened to announce that Yura Urushibara's dark fantasy manga series, Tougen Anki, is receiving a television anime adaptation. According to the announcement, the anime will be released in 2025.

The team behind the Tougen Anki anime has also shared a promotional video, which contains memorable lines from the manga. Notably, the short clip begins with a heart-wrenching scene, featuring the protagonist, Shiki Ichinose crying over his father's death.

The short clip then transitions to various action-packed scenes. It showcases Shiki's confused reactions upon learning that the blood of Oni flows through his veins. With smooth action and eye-catching animation, the PV heightens the anticipation for the anime.

Tougen Anki anime's key visual (Image via @tougenanki_anm/X)

Additionally, the official staff unveiled a key visual for the Tougen Anki anime, which depicts Shiki Ichinose nonchalantly emitting his aura. The Demon Blood flowing through him takes the shape of a monstrous figure, ready to go berserk. The visual also captures a collapsed building behind Shiki.

Information regarding the main cast members has also been shared on the anime's official website. Kazuki Ura, who has voiced many popular characters such as Yoichi Isagi from Blue Lock, Shota Doi from Shuumatsu no Harem and others will voice the protagonist, Shiki Ichinose.

According to the official site, Shiki inherits the Demon Blood. His life turns upside down, when Momotaru attacks him, which also leads him to unravel his true heritage. As such, he enrolls in Rasetsu Academy, a training school for Demons (Oni).

Kazuki Ura-san will be joined by Hiroshi Kamiya, who plays the role of Naito Mudano, an instructor at the academy where Shiki joins. The final cast member announced is Kotaro Nishiyama, who stars as Jin Kougasaki, described as a classmate of Shiki at the Rasetsu Academy.

Characters of the anime, as seen in the latest trailer (Image via @Tougen_Anki/YouTube)

More cast members will likely be revealed, sooner rather than later. On this note, no detail surrounding the staff or the production house has been shared. As such, fans will have to wait for further updates from the official team behind the anime.

Based on Yura Urushibara's Tougen Anki: Legend of the Cursed Blood manga series, the dark fantasy anime serves as a modern tale about Momotaru's descendants and the Oni.

It follows Shiki Ichinose, whose normal life as an ordinary human turns topsy-turvy when attacked by a mysterious man from the Momotaro Agency. While escaping with his foster father, Shiki learns the truth of his heritage: He has the Oni blood (Demon Blood).

