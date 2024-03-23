10 best dark fantasy anime you shouldn't miss

Dark fantasy anime blends elements of the fantasy and horror genres, often featuring supernatural elements in a darker, more mature setting. Protagonists wrestle not just with external threats but also with internal turmoil as violence and despair challenge their sanity and moral codes.

Yet, the best dark fantasy anime also weaves in themes of hope, empathy, and redemption amidst suffering. Complex characters gain depth, shaped by traumatic events, while stylistic animation choices emphasize dramatic or disturbing moments.

For anime fans seeking to subvert traditional fantasy tropes or add more complexity to the genre, dark fantasy offers rich narratives and intricate characters. Here are 10 of the best dark fantasy anime series and films that you shouldn't miss.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion. The manga are not ranked in any particular order.

10 dark fantasy anime masterpieces you need to see

1. Berserk

Berserk (Image via OLM, Inc.)

Considered a seminal dark fantasy anime, Berserk follows the story of Guts, a lone mercenary warrior on a quest for vengeance against his former friend Griffith. Set in a gritty medieval world, Berserk features dark themes like violence, trauma, and the search for meaning in a cruel world.

The animation and art style heighten the sense of dread and despair hanging over Guts and his companions. Despite its grimness, Berserk features complex characterizations and storytelling that have made it a classic of the genre.

The original 1997 adaptation covers Guts’ backstory, while the recent adaptations pick up on his post-Eclipse quest for vengeance as he battles demonic forces with his gigantic sword, Dragonslayer.

2. Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio)

Few anime open as shockingly as Attack on Titan’s first episode, where the monstrous Titans nearly wipe out humanity behind enormous city walls. Protagonist Eren Yeager joins the Survey Corps elite soldiers seeking to understand and defeat the Titans, only to uncover even darker secrets behind the walls.

Like Berserk, Attack on Titan creates a bleak, hostile world that heightens the stakes at every turn. No one is ever truly safe, with sudden character deaths that subvert typical shonen anime tropes.

The animation and music add to the tension, while the mystery surrounding the Titans’ origin creates compelling twists across its seasons. With its final season having concluded, the series has delivered an epic, devastating ending, true to its dark fantasy anime roots.

3. Hellsing Ultimate

Hellsing Ultimate (Image via Madhouse/Graphinica)

For a darker fantasy anime take on vampire lore, Hellsing Ultimate delivers gory, action-packed animation brought to life by Studio Madhouse. Set in England, Hellsing Organization leader Sir Integra hires deadly vampire Alucard to defeat other vampires, ghouls, and monsters threatening the country.

Alucard makes for an antiheroic protagonist, with a sadistic, arrogant personality and extremely violent methods against his enemies. With intense battles and blood splatters aplenty, Hellsing Ultimate pulls no punches in its dark storylines. The English dub enhances Alucard’s sardonic wit, while the animation highlights his explosive, often disturbing abilities, befitting the series’ horror action tone.

4. Claymore

Claymore (Image via Madhouse)

In a medieval world overrun by shapeshifting yoma preying on humans, half-human, half-yoma hybrid warriors known as Claymores are dispatched to battle the yoma threat. However, the Claymores struggle to retain their humanity even as they harness yoma powers, making for a classic dark fantasy premise.

Protagonist Clare joins the Claymore ranks seeking revenge against a sadistic yoma, willing to give up her humanity for vengeance. With each Claymore kill, the warriors risk losing themselves to yoma bloodlust permanently.

These themes of dehumanization and revenge add moral complexity, woven into the series’ violent yoma battles. With top-notch animation by Madhouse, Claymore is a must-watch for dark fantasy anime fans.

5. Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

A more recent dark fantasy hit, Demon Slayer, became a global sensation for its stunning animation and emotional storytelling. Kindhearted protagonist Tanjiro becomes a demon slayer after his family is slaughtered and his sister Nezuko turns into a demon.

Though darker than a typical shonen anime, Tanjiro retains his compassion even as he joins the Demon Slayer Corps to turn his sister human again and defeat the demon scourge. With its Taisho-era Japanese setting, Demon Slayer melds horror elements like brutal demon battles with folklore, action, and adventure.

The animation and character designs make even minor demons terrifying to behold. For those new to dark fantasy anime, Demon Slayer balances its grim premise with lighter moments, making it a gateway into the genre.

6. Parasyte

Parasyte (Image via Madhouse)

Body horror combines with psychological suspense in the sci-fi-tinged dark fantasy Parasyte. Alien parasites called Parasytes slaughter and replace humans by entering their brains, morphing into grotesque monsters that feed on other humans.

When teenager Shinichi Izumi stops a Parasyte from taking over his brain, it instead enters and replaces his right hand. Forced into an uneasy coexistence, Shinichi struggles to hold onto his humanity as his Parasyte-possessed hand compels him to attack humans for sustenance.

With visceral body horror and gore, Parasyte explores the darker side of human nature as Shinichi toes the line between man and monster. Its thoughtful themes and moral dilemmas, coupled with the Parasytes’ disturbing attacks, make for a terrifying dark fantasy anime.

7. Goblin Slayer

Goblin Slayer (Image via White Fox)

In a D&D-inspired, dark fantasy world, lethal goblins have proliferated, preying on villages and travelers. After a novice party falls victim to a goblin nest, the lone survivor joins forces with the grim Goblin Slayer. Consumed with revenge, Goblin Slayer lives only to defeat goblins through any means necessary.

Goblin Slayer’s first episode pulls no punches, with its infamous goblin assault scene cementing its dark fantasy tone. The series balances its gory goblin battles with quiet moments exploring how adventurers cope with trauma and loss.

Goblin Slayer himself hides inner depths beneath his single-minded hatred of goblins. For those seeking a grittier dark fantasy anime, Goblin Slayer’s detailed worldbuilding provides the perfect backdrop.

8. Made in Abyss

Made in Abyss (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Don’t let its cute art style fool you – Made in Abyss takes a dark turn befitting fantasy horror. Inspired by the eponymous deep pit filled with relics and creatures, young orphan Riko dreams of becoming a Cave Raider and solver for her mother’s disappearance.

When a robot boy named Reg appears from the Abyss, Riko descends with him to discover its secrets, setting into motion her dark, traumatic journey. As Riko travels deeper underground, she encounters deadly creatures and experiences body-ravaging effects.

What begins as a wondrous adventure twists into horror as the Abyss’ threats intensify. With graphic violence against its child characters, Made in Abyss earns its TV-MA rating. However, its beautiful art, paired with darker moments, makes it arguably the quintessential dark fantasy anime.

9. Re:Zero

Re:Zero (Image via White Fox)

Re:Zero puts a dark spin on the familiar trope of an ordinary teenager transported to a fantasy world. When Subaru Natsuki enters a new world, he discovers he has the power to rewind time by dying. However, Subaru soon learns that death and respawning carry greater consequences as he combats the world’s threats.

Despite its initial lighthearted tone, Re:Zero slowly unveils the terror of Subaru’s time-looping ability. With each horrific death, Subaru accumulates more trauma that carries over with his resurrection.

As dark fantasy anime threats mount, Subaru struggles to maintain his sanity, reliving devastating events. Re:Zero explores the psychological toll of violence and loss through a dark lens, making each story arc in this dark fantasy anime emotionally potent and thematically deep.

10. Overlord

Overlord (Image via Madhouse)

For an unconventional dark fantasy isekai, Overlord stands out with its morally ambiguous protagonist. When the MMORPG Yggdrasil shuts down, guildmaster Momonga finds himself transported inside the game world as his avatar, an immensely powerful undead lich warlock.

Determined to find other players and understand his new reality, Momonga embraces his new skeletal overlord identity as he ventures into this unknown world. What ensues subverts typical fantasy tropes, with Momonga employing his fearsome magical powers against anyone who threatens his dominion.

As he confronts the world's mysteries and challenges, Momonga's journey blurs the lines between hero and villain, offering a unique perspective on power and identity within a dark fantasy anime setting.

Conclusion

In conclusion, dark fantasy anime series elevate the genre by introducing morally complex characters, intricate plots, and a willingness to explore the darker aspects of human nature and fantastical worlds.

From the grim battlefields of Berserk to the psychological depths of Re:Zero, dark fantasy anime deliver a diverse range of stories that challenge, entertain, and provoke thought.

Whether you're drawn to the genre for its aesthetic, its storytelling, or its thematic richness, these 10 series exemplify the best dark fantasy anime has to offer, providing unforgettable experiences for fans and newcomers alike.

Related Links:-

10 best anime like Hellsing Ultimate you should watch

10 best anime like Devilman Crybaby you should watch

10 anime to watch if you like Berserk

7 best noir anime series you should try

10 best Isekai anime of all time