Is the Overlord anime an isekai? Series' genre and themes, explored

The Overlord anime series has seen considerable growth in fan following since its debut. The captivating narrative and amazing cast of characters have drawn in a sizable audience. A frequent topic of discussion among followers is if this anime can truly be viewed as an isekai genre story.
With its gripping plot centered around an undead sorcerer and his band of non-player characters transported to a new world from a virtual reality game, it contains some classic isekai elements.
However, others note key differences that make its classification less clear-cut. The anime explores intriguing philosophical themes through the adventures of the protagonists as they establish dominance in their new world. While the debate continues around its precise categorization, fans of the popular isekai genre seem to enjoy venturing into Overlord's unique fictional realm.
Overlord is not an anime series of the isekai genre
Though Overlord and isekai anime have some comparable traits, the anime diverges from the standard isekai blueprint. Generally, in an isekai series, the protagonist gets moved to an entirely different realm far from their original one, frequently with gaming or imaginary aspects incorporated.
However, in Overlord, the protagonist gets stuck inside the virtual reality itself rather than transported somewhere new, blending what's real and what's digital.
Isekai, which means "other world" in Japanese, refers to a subgenre of anime and manga where the main character travels to and must adapt to an alternate reality. The isekai genre frequently includes components of fantasy, sorcery, and quest. Alternatively, Overlord focuses more on investigating the virtual environment and the protagonist's change inside it.
Exploring the genre and themes of the Overlord anime
The anime series belongs to categories like dark fantasy, action, and adventure and is adapted from the light novel series made by Kugane Maruyama. The plot centers around Momonga, the main character, who gets stuck in the virtual reality game "YGGDRASIL" after its servers shut off.
But what makes this anime different from regular isekai anime is its unusual twist. Instead of moving to another place, Momonga gets trapped inside the game itself, keeping his original look and personality. This story delves into several thought-provoking topics, such as authority, self-image, ethics, and the repercussions of unchecked influence.
As Momonga embraces his role as Ainz Ooal Gown, the formidable bone magician, he progressively disconnects from his humanity, becoming more aloof and unforgiving.
Plot overview of the Overlord anime
The series focuses on Momonga, a devoted gamer within the well-known virtual reality world of YGGDRASIL. When the game's servers unexpectedly shut down, Momonga found himself unable to log out and realized that the game had somehow become his genuine reality.
As the lead player of the strong guild Ainz Ooal Gown, Momonga opts to accept his new circumstances and utilize his familiarity and powers to explore this virtual realm. As Ainz Ooal Gown explores the changing world around him after the game's shutdown, he meets many non-player characters who have gained their own thoughts and personalities.
Now calling himself the ruler of the Great Tomb of Nazarick, a vast fortress filled with devoted NPC followers, Ainz seeks to understand the mysteries of this new reality and safeguard the legacy of his guild.
Venturing out from Nazarick, he works to learn more about the changes that had come about through the game's servers powering down and does what he can to guide his NPC subjects as their world continues its transformation.
Final thoughts
While the series shares some similarities with isekai, it deviates by trapping the protagonist in the game. Despite this, the series explores themes like power, identity, and morality with a unique storyline. Whether Overlord counts as isekai depends on personal definitions. Still, fans of dark fantasy, action, and adventure will find it enthralling as it expands what isekai can be.