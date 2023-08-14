Overlord: What is Super-Tier Magic? Explained

Overlord may be one of the most popular fantasy anime series that Madhouse has to offer. The dark theme of the anime and the action, fantasy, and isekai genres it adheres to might be the two factors contributing to it being a popular choice among viewers. Nevertheless, in addition to this, some are interested in learning more about the series or, more specifically, the Super-Tier Magic.

However, one must first become familiar with the Magic system used in the anime to understand Super-Tier Magic. The anime depicts two types of Magic systems in the Overlord's world: Tier Magic and Wild Magic. The distinction between the two is that Tier Magic, which is used extensively in anime series, is thought to be more contemporary. Fans must first learn more about the Tier Magic system to learn about Super-Tier Magic.

All about Overlord anime's Super-Tier Magic

Understanding Tier Magic

A still of Ainz Ooal Gown from the anime (Image via Madhouse)

As mentioned, Overlord anime doesn't just have any magic characterization; rather, the magic in the Overlord universe is very elaborate. The magic in the Overlord anime universe is inspired by the YGGDRASIL magic system that MMORPG players first used.

As a result of the game's server being shut down, a New World in the Overlord universe was created, containing a number of distinct human races. As the New World in the Overlord series developed after the game shut down, Tier Magic also materialized, and people began employing it, as it was easy to use. Since then, it has supplanted other varieties of magic systems as the kind that is most frequently used.

Tier Magic has a variety of additional spells up its sleeve, and it is broken down into four categories: Arcane, Divine, Spiritual, and Alternative. Within these categories are further branches for defensive, necromancy, elemental types, etc. Each of the four magic categories has different spells divided into ten-tier magic plus a Super-Tier Magic system.

A still of Ainz casting Magic (Image via Madhouse)

The Tiers are arranged in ascending order, with Tier 0 Magic having little to no magical talent and Tier 10 Magic containing the most potent magic spells used by a small group of people who can be counted on one hand. However, there is also an unofficial Tier 11, which is also referred to as Super-Tier Magic.

What is Super-Tier magic?

A still of Ainz casting a Super-Tier Magic, Ia Shub-Niggurath (Image via Madhouse)

The Super-Tier magic, also known as magic of the gods, is thought to be the pinnacle of magic. Before the current Overlord plot, the Super-Tier Magic was employed more than 200 years ago.

In the Overlord universe, Super-Tier Magic is regarded as more of a special ability than a genuine spell compared to the 9- or 10-tier Magic spells. Unlike the other Tier magic, the Super-Tier magic does not cause Mana Points (MP) loss to any anime characters who possess Super-Tier Magic.

However, there is a catch, the Super-Tier Magic is not available to all characters. It can be possessed by only those who have reached level 70. Furthermore, learning the new Super-Tier Magic spells is only possible as the character advances to a new level. So, if any character levels up to level 100, they can each have 30 Super-Tier Magic spells.

A still of Dark Young, summoned through the successful casting of the Super-Tier Magic, Ia Shub-Niggurath (Image via Madhouse)

Additionally, if a character reaches level 100, they cannot use all of the Super-Tier Magic at once. They can only use spells a limited number of times, up to four times. Therefore, Super-Tier Magic has a limited application.

Some Super-Tier Magic spells seen in the anime include Ainz Ooal Gown's use of Pantheon to summon 6 level 80 Cherubim Gatekeepers as seen in season 4 episode 1, and Ainz's use of Ia Shub-Niggurath, a Super-Tier Spell, to massacre the Royal Army.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

