10 best anime to watch if you like Hellsing Ultimate

Hellsing Ultimate is one of the most popular dark fantasy anime series of all time. Known for its intense violence, vampire protagonist Alucard, and supernatural horror themes, the series has developed a strong cult following amongst anime fans.

The series follows Alucard, an ancient and powerful vampire in service of the Hellsing Organization in England. Alongside the organization's other agents, Alucard battles undead threats like ghouls, vampires, and Nazi soldiers in bloody, action-packed sequences.

For fans of Hellsing Ultimate's mix of horror, action, and supernatural themes, read on for 10 other great anime series to watch next.

Top 10 must-watch anime for Hellsing Ultimate enthusiasts

1) Castlevania

Castlevania (Image via Frederator Studios)

Like Hellsing Ultimate, Castlevania features vampires, monsters, and intense action sequences. It's based on the classic video game series and follows vampire hunter Trevor Belmont as he takes on Dracula's army. With its gothic visuals, dark storylines, and violence, Castlevania will appeal to fans.

Castlevania has a similar animation style, with fluid action scenes and detailed character designs. It also has a strong focus on supernatural and horror elements. Fans of Alucard's ruthless fighting style will enjoy the action-packed vampire hunting in this anime.

2) Parasyte: The Maxim

Parasyte: The Maxim (Image via Madhouse)

Though not focused on vampires, Parasyte is a popular horror anime that Hellsing fans may enjoy. It follows a young man named Shinichi whose body gets invaded by a parasitic creature. To fight back, he joins forces with the parasite.

Like Hellsing Ultimate, Parasyte balances thoughtful themes with intense, gory action sequences. It also has a dark, gritty animation style and a protagonist that must take on merciless, non-human enemies. Fans of Alucard's cold calculation when battling enemies should appreciate Shinichi's increasingly violent survival methods.

3) Devilman Crybaby

Devilman Crybaby (Image via Science SARU)

Devilman Crybaby has many of the elements that make Hellsing Ultimate a hit, like demonic possession, intense violence, a stylish look, and an engaging antihero protagonist. The series follows Akira Fudo as he merges with a demon to become the powerful Devilman. He uses his new demonic abilities to fight other demons invading Earth.

Like Alucard, the protagonist, Akira, struggles to control his violent, non-human nature while using his powers to protect humans. Devilman Crybaby also features a similar gritty, intense animation style and plenty of bloody action. Fans of Hellsing Ultimate's darker themes and visuals are bound to like this one.

4) Claymore

Claymore (Image via Madhouse)

Claymore is a dark medieval fantasy focusing on an organization that creates half-human, half-demon hybrid warriors called Claymores. The Claymores use their demonic powers to hunt savage creatures that feed on humans. Protagonist Clare joins the organization, seeking revenge against the creatures.

Fans of Hellsing Ultimate will likely enjoy Claymore's similar mix of supernatural creatures, dark themes, action-packed fights, and a revenge-driven lead character. It also has a visually striking animation style. Fans of Alucard's cold, ruthless personality and fighting prowess may appreciate Clare's calculating, no-nonsense approach in battles.

5) Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio)

Though about giants rather than vampires, Attack on Titan has several key overlaps with Hellsing Ultimate—namely, its intense action sequences, dark fantasy elements, visually striking animation, and violent battles against non-human threats.

In a walled city protecting humans from giant Titans, young Eren Yeager joins an elite squad fighting the Titans after they destroy his hometown and kill his mother. Attack on Titan also features high-stakes battles, gruesome violence, and a revenge-seeking protagonist.

6) Tokyo Ghoul

Tokyo Ghoul (Image via Studio Pierrot)

For a series with another interesting take on non-human entities living amongst humans, try the supernatural horror Tokyo Ghoul. When college student Ken Kaneki is critically injured, an organ transplant saves his life but also turns him into a half-ghoul. Ghouls feed on human flesh to survive.

Like Hellsing Ultimate, Tokyo Ghoul explores the challenges of a protagonist who is no longer fully human. Both series feature dark, gritty animation and plenty of bloody action. While Alucard revels in violence, Kaneki struggles to retain his humanity despite his ghoul urges, creating an interesting inner conflict for viewers to follow.

7) Berserk

Berserk (Image via OLM)

With its dark medieval fantasy setting, violent action, horror elements, and compelling antihero protagonist, Berserk has a lot in common with Hellsing Ultimate. The series centers on the revenge tale of Guts, a lone mercenary warrior, as he fights humans and demons alike with his giant sword.

Like Alucard, Guts has a ruthless fighting style and struggles with his own inner demons while battling external enemies. Berserk features similarly gritty animation, fantasy-horror themes, and intense, bloody combat scenes. Fans of Hellsing Ultimate's darker tone and high-stakes action can check out this classic series.

8) Elfen Lied

Elfen Lied (Image via Arms Corporation)

Elfen Lied is a violent, horror-tinged series like Hellsing Ultimate. The plot kicks off when a newly escaped mutant girl named Lucy unleashes invisible telekinetic hands that ruthlessly tear apart anyone in her way. After a sniper injures Lucy, she develops a split personality—the innocent, amnesic Nyu persona. Two cousins shelter Nyu, unaware of her murderous alter ego.

Fans of Hellsing Ultimate will likely find Elfen Lied compelling for its graphic violence, horror themes, complex antiheroine protagonist, and high-stakes action. While the animation style is brighter compared to the visuals of Hellsing, the series offers plenty of intense, bloody battles not for the faint of heart.

9) Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

For another anime series with dark supernatural themes, intense action sequences, and a fluid animation style, check out Demon Slayer. After his family is slaughtered by demons, young Tanjiro Kamado joins the Demon Slayer Corps to turn his sister Nezuko—now a demon—back into a human, as well as seek revenge.

Like Hellsing Ultimate, Demon Slayer features a protagonist fighting against supernatural enemies in bloody, action-packed battles. It has stellar animation quality and captivating fight choreography. Fans of Alucard's ruthless battling tactics will surely be impressed by Tanjiro's increasingly aggressive sword skills against the demons.

10) Vampire Hunter D

Vampire Hunter D (Image via Production I.G)

Lastly, for another great anime series in the vampire horror genre, don't miss Vampire Hunter D. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the story follows elite vampire hunter D as he takes on the vampire nobility that rules what remains of Earth. With his superior combat skills and half-vampire abilities, D is a force to be reckoned with.

As a classic series featuring a vampire slayer antihero in a dark fantasy world, Vampire Hunter D shares Hellsing Ultimate's horror, action, and supernatural themes. The visual style is also similar, with a gloomy, gothic atmosphere. Fans who enjoy Alucard's cold precision in hunting vampires will also appreciate D's skilled, relentless fighting style against the vampire lords.

Conclusion

With its charismatic vampire antihero, intense action sequences, and dark supernatural horror themes, Hellsing Ultimate has captivated many anime fans. For viewers who can’t get enough of its gritty, violent style, be sure to also check out these 10 anime recommendations.

Whether one prefers vampires, demons, giants, or otherworldly entities, these anime series deliver more of the thrilling fantasy-action vibes that make Hellsing Ultimate so highly entertaining.

